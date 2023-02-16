''Unbearably unnecessary'': Twitter opposed to new How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie

DreamWorks Animation's money-making franchise How to Train Your Dragon (HTTYD) is getting a live-action movie four years after its second sequel. Backed by Universal, Dean DeBlois, an HTTYD veteran, will manage the forthcoming project.

The release date, March 14, 2025, has been determined, although there are currently no details regarding the cast. Surprisingly, this news wasn’t received well by fans of the original animated series, who took to Twitter to express their displeasure. Check out one such comment.

Fan doesn't want HTTYD live-action.

DeBlois has been associated with the trilogy as a writer and director since the first film. Lilo & Stitch maker Chris Sanders assisted him in the parent flick, but the sequels, How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019), were solely handled by the Canadian filmmaker.

For the live-action movie, DeBlois will be taking up the pen as well as the duties behind the camera. He’ll also be a co-producer along with Marc Platt Productions and Universal.

Fans aren't excited about How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie

The media franchise of How to Train Your Dragon has been a blockbuster, bringing in over a billion dollars for the production team. It has also earned critical acclaim and accolades in the form of an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature nod for each film.

Additionally, the first movie received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Original Score. So, it’s not a surprise that Universal and DreamWorks would want to give it back to their fans with a live-action movie. However, not all are welcoming to the idea.

The comments section on Twitter underlines the same.

The franchise comprises three animated films, several short films, and others

The How to Train Your Dragon film series began in 2010 with the release of the titular movie, which made nearly three times its budget. The success of the first project spawned two sequels, five short films, three TV series, one play, and seven video games.

A series titled DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms is still running on Hulu and Peacock.

The cast of films included names like Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, Cate Blanchett, Djimon Hounsou, and Kit Harington, among others.

The franchise is based in the mythical Viking village of Berk. At its center are Hiccup, an unconventional teenage Viking, and his companion, Toothless the Night Fury, a dragon. Their strong bond carries the story forward in each installment.

The most notable thing about the series is that the characters grow older and, with time, become adults. This is not seen in other animated offerings, which is why there’s a certain emotional quotient attached to the franchise.

For now, you can stream HTTYD films on Amazon FreeVee, Apple TV, Microsoft, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube, among others.

