''It was absolutely terrifying'': Tár star Cate Blanchett talks about conducting an orchestra in new film

Tár star Cate Blanchett recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she spoke about her new movie and getting nominated for an Oscar, among various other things. She spoke about learning to conduct and orchestra as part of her preparation for the role, adding further:

''It's a complicated job, it was abslutely terrifying.''

In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays the titular role of Lydia Tár, an acclaimed classical musician and conductor. The movie, which was written and directed by Todd Field, hit theaters in the US on October 7, 2022.

"I don't actually do anything unti a role insists": Cate Blanchett opens up on playing piano in Tár, and more

Cate Blanchett told host Jimmy Kimmel that she learned to play piano during her childhood, but said that she's lost touch with the instrument, revealing:

''I studied piano as a girl. And with each pregnancy - I've got 4 kids - I thought, 'I'm gonna pick the piano up again.' And the sad thing about me is I don't actually do anything until a role insists I have to do it.''

She further spoke at length about conducting an orchestra for her role:

''We filmed with the Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra. And standing up in front of them on the first day and giving the downbeat when we were conducting Marla's Fifth Symphony was unforgettable.''

Cate Blanchett has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance as the lead protagonist in Tár. The film was also a commercial and critical hit, with many critics praising the writing, strong performances, and thematic ambitions, among other things.

Apart from Tár, Cate Blanchett has essayed several memorable roles in various critically acclaimed movies over the years like Blue Jasmine, Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Aviator, and the Bob Dylan movie I'm Not There, to name a few.

In brief, about Tár cast, plot, and more details

Tár tells the story of its titular character, who's a renowned classical musician and orchestra conductor. It delves deep into the numerous facets of her professional and personal challenges. Here's a synopsis of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra. We meet Tár at the height of her career, as she's preparing both a book launch and much-anticipated live performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today's society.''

Cate Blanchett perfectly captures her character's agony, quest for perfection, and determination with astonishing ease. Several critics have considered it to be amongst the 53-year-old's finest performances.

Featuring alongside Blanchett in other important supporting roles are actors like Nina Hoss as Sharon Goodnow, Noémie Merlant as Francesca Lentini, and Julian Glover as Andris Davis, among others.

Writer-director Todd Field is widely known for directing numerous movies like Little Children and In the Bedroom. He's also directed several acclaimed short films like When I Was A Boy, Too Romantic, and many more. His TV directing credits include Once and Again and Carnivàle.

