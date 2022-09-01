When did Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone start dating? Relationship explored as break-up rumors create havoc online

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have allegedly called it quits, as per sources. Insiders reportedly told People magazine that the pair have decided to end their relationship after four years together.

The couple were first linked in 2018 after being spotted together on a vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Reports suggest that the pair officially started dating six months after they met at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

However, they mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye and only made their official public appearance together at the 2020 Oscar Awards.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. Leonardo DiCaprio has split from girlfriend Camila Morrone, according to @People. https://t.co/icrlC0kpKq

The latest news about Leonardo DiCaprio and Morrone comes nearly two months after the latter turned 25 in August. Their alleged split took the internet by storm as it further contributed to already existing speculations that the Titanic star only dates women under 25.

Sources close to the duo reportedly told E! News that DiCaprio and Morrone have been “travelling a lot” and recently decided to re-evaluate their relationship. They said that their romance “ran its course” and “distance played a factor” in their separation.

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio: Relationship timeline explored

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone first met in 2017 (Image via Getty Images)

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio first met at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival following the latter’s break-up with Nina Agdal. At the time, then 19-year-old Morrone had walked the runway show at the Cinema against AIDS event.

Shortly after, the duo crossed paths again during the December 2017 Art Basel event in Miami Beach. The pair sparked romance rumors for the first time when the Don’t Look Up star was seen leaving Morrone’s Los Angeles apartment that same month.

Morrone also spent New Year’s Eve in Colorado with DiCaprio as well as Tobey Maguire and his two children. However, a source close to the couple told People magazine at the time that the duo were only friends:

“They are family friends and the two families are very close.”

In February 2018, Morrone and DiCaprio seemingly made their relationship official after being spotted together again at Ellen DeGeneres’ 40th birthday party. The pair also spent time with Morrone's mother on a yacht in Antibes, France.

The duo then packed on the PDA at the 2018 Coachella Festival, and another source later confirmed to People that their relationship was getting “pretty serious”:

“It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend and [DiCaprio had also] introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Amid their blossoming relationship, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio both faced intense scrutiny over their 22-year age difference. The criticism intensified after the former shared a photo of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, who had a 20-year age gap, with the caption, “A love like this.”

However, Morrone later hit back at haters and told Vulture that the picture did not have any “hidden message.”

In May 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio was dubbed an “Instagram boyfriend” after he was seen taking pictures of Morrone in a polka-dot dress. The latter even responded to the nickname while speaking to Vanity Fair:

“I saw the meme: You either die a hero or you live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend. Poor thing, he's being called an Instagram boyfriend… he's an environmentalist and a movie star and it doesn't mean a thing!”

That same year, Morrone opened up about her age-difference with DiCaprio during an interview with the Los Angeles Times:

“There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

In December 2019, the pair were seen celebrating the holidays together on a vacation at St. Barts. The following month, Morrone opened up about the downside of dating DiCaprio while speaking to WSJ Magazine:

“It's a little bit of a bummer because you're really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime people wish negative things upon you.”

In February 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone finally appeared together at the Oscars and sat beside each other during the event. That same year, the Inception actor also organized an LA yacht party for Morrone’s 23rd birthday.

Ria @BarstoolRia Love to see Camila Morrone sitting proudly next to Leo at the #Oscars Love to see Camila Morrone sitting proudly next to Leo at the #Oscars https://t.co/v5DEFpoKnD

In June 2020, a source told People magazine that the couple spent a lot of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her.”

Following continued public appearances throughout the year, the pair were also seen together on a Malibu getaway in March 2021. Later that year, the duo spent time with Morrone’s father during Memorial Day Weekend.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐰𝐚★⁷🇷🇼 @M_Jeffnaldo Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone decided to end a five-year relationship, two months after Camila turned 25. Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone decided to end a five-year relationship, two months after Camila turned 25.👀 https://t.co/D1T4ffNMyy

In January 2022, the couple welcomed the New Year together while vacationing at St. Barts with their friends. More recently, they were seen celebrating the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, a month after Morrone’s 25th birthday.

However, several media reports suggested that DiCaprio and Morrone allegedly decided to end their relationship earlier this month.

Twitter reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s alleged split

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's alleged break-up took Twitter by storm (Image via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have faced criticism for their considerable age-difference ever since the news of their relationship came to light.

The Titanic star has long been scrutinized for dating younger women who are below the age of 25, including a then 20-year-old model named Bar Refaeli and a then 23-year-old Blake Lively.

Needless to say, the news of Morrone and DiCaprio’s possible split went viral as several social media users took to Twitter to share their reaction to the latter parting ways with another woman right after she turned 25:

Conducive Coder @mehtabackupacc Leonardo DiCaprio First Met his Current ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone When She Was 12. According to WMagzine, they’re all “old family friends.” Er, yeah. Do with that cringe information what you will. Leonardo DiCaprio First Met his Current ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone When She Was 12. According to WMagzine, they’re all “old family friends.” Er, yeah. Do with that cringe information what you will. https://t.co/m6hKeHjN7X

Scherazade @ScherazadeMS Leonardo DiCaprio is trending because he's just broken up with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.



Then I found some graphics about Leo refusing to date a woman over 25.



The statistic is so unbelievable! 🤣 Leonardo DiCaprio is trending because he's just broken up with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.Then I found some graphics about Leo refusing to date a woman over 25.The statistic is so unbelievable! 🤣 https://t.co/TY0vxL5OJ3

Wade Hopper @OfficialWade96 @FilmUpdates @people Does anybody else think this is a little weird that people just think it’s funny he only dates women under 25 personally I think it’s a little bit predatory @FilmUpdates @people Does anybody else think this is a little weird that people just think it’s funny he only dates women under 25 personally I think it’s a little bit predatory

Jon Munitz @JonMunitz @FilmUpdates



1) You’re forced off your parents health insurance.



2) You’ve lost your chance at Leonardo DiCaprio. @people Things that happen at 26:1) You’re forced off your parents health insurance.2) You’ve lost your chance at Leonardo DiCaprio. @FilmUpdates @people Things that happen at 26:1) You’re forced off your parents health insurance.2) You’ve lost your chance at Leonardo DiCaprio.

elle ZENDAYA'S DAY @myspideyswift so i just updated the leonardo dicaprio dating chart.... he sucks lol so i just updated the leonardo dicaprio dating chart.... he sucks lol https://t.co/2bLdk8yU0p

SHANE REACTION @imshanereaction Leonardo me looking at the

DiCaprio weather forecast

🤝

not fond of

anything over 25 Leonardo me looking at theDiCaprio weather forecast 🤝 not fond of anything over 25

T H E VV O R S T @MilfParade Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t break up with Camila Morrone, he took her to a nice farm upstate where she’ll get plenty of fresh air and can run around with the other no-longer-very-young women 🥲 Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t break up with Camila Morrone, he took her to a nice farm upstate where she’ll get plenty of fresh air and can run around with the other no-longer-very-young women 🥲

Todd Awesome @ToddJAwesome Well, Camila Morrone Just turned 25, So naturally, Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with her... Well, Camila Morrone Just turned 25, So naturally, Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with her...

As reactions continued to pour in online, a source close to Morrone and DiCaprio told E! News that even though there is a chance that the pair could consider a reconciliation in future, but “at the moment, it's not on.”

Amid the ongoing split rumors, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen hanging out with friends in Los Angeles. Morrone was spotted with her mother in St. Tropez.

Morrone is soon set to appear in the upcoming Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones & The Six. DiCaprio will be reuniting with Martin Scorsese for the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.

