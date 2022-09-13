"White bro literally won't move": Jimmy Kimmel memes take over Twitter as TV host comes under fire over 'disrespectful' Quinta Brunson segment

Netizens are canceling Jimmy Kimmel after he took a joke too far at the 2022 Emmys. The talk show host dragged his onstage gimmick for a lengthy duration and consecutively stole Quinta Brunson's thunder. Brunson was announced as the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series.

Upon seeing Kimmel's reaction, people across social media were left furious and took to Twitter to voice their opinions and call the TV show host out. A Twitter user went on to say, "White bro literally won’t move out" of the way to let Brunson, a black woman, have her moment alone.

Jimmy Kimmel called out for disrespectful gimmick after Quinta Brunson won an Emmy (Image via Twitter @ghweldon)

Quinta Brunson won the award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary and was introduced on stage by actor Will Arnett. Arnett dragged Kimmel on stage, who was pretending to have passed out right there after drinking too many skinny margaritas after having lost in his own category.

Arnett quipped that it was Kimmel’s “13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there.”

As Brunson got on stage to accept the award for the ABC series, Arnett tried pushing Jimmy Kimmel off the stage to make space for Quinta. However, Kimmel refused to budge even after Brunson, who had won her first ever Emmy, jokingly said, "Jimmy, wake up. I won!" All Kimmel did to this was give her a thumbs up and refuse to get up.

Jimmy Kimmel remained lying down on stage throughout Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech. It wasn't until Brunson was done with her speech and was exiting the stage that Arnett dragged Kimmel back off.

Netizens react to Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy bit

Internet users showed no remorse for the 54-year-old comedian and accused him of stealing Brunson’s spotlight. The latter winning the award was a significant moment in television history as she was only the second black woman to win the writing comedy Emmy award. However, her time on stage ended up being about the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host.

Many relentlessly bashed Jimmy Kimmel and slammed him for not being considerate. While some said Kimmel's actions were "extremely irritating," others said that Quinta Brunson deserved better than having to give her speech over Kimmel just lying there.

Heba Gowayed هبة جويد @hebagowayed If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is. If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is.

Connor Perrett @connorperrett jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating

Gary M. Derrick (he/nigga) @GaryMDerrick #Emmys2022 Jimmy Kimmel can go straight to Hell for ruining Quinta’s moment. I cannot stand White, Old, Ugly Men. Jimmy Kimmel can go straight to Hell for ruining Quinta’s moment. I cannot stand White, Old, Ugly Men. 😡#Emmys2022

Christina Ladam @ChristinaLadam We can get Will Arnett dragging Jimmy Kimmel on stage for 10 minutes but can't let Quinta Brunson thank her husband? We can get Will Arnett dragging Jimmy Kimmel on stage for 10 minutes but can't let Quinta Brunson thank her husband?

Shondarius Williams @Shondarius_ Me watching black twitter give Jimmy Kimmel the dragging he deserves. I love it. Me watching black twitter give Jimmy Kimmel the dragging he deserves. I love it. https://t.co/ZRQzSe0I1R

king crissle @crissles yall dragging jimmy kimmel and it's what he deserves yall dragging jimmy kimmel and it's what he deserves

dylan @dyl_lud next time jimmy kimmel is on a stage this is gonna be me next time jimmy kimmel is on a stage this is gonna be me https://t.co/TBIECt5JYi

Wesley Hart @itz_just_w Y’all eating Jimmy Kimmel up. I kinda love it Y’all eating Jimmy Kimmel up. I kinda love it https://t.co/tPOkxy8mvJ

Quinta Brunson addresses Jimmy Kimmel's unreasonably long on-stage bit

Despite this being a career defining moment for Brunson, she maintained poise and poignantly noted that it “didn’t bother me that much.”

She went on to share how Kimmel was one of the first few hosts who provided her with a prime late-night appearance. Quinta also expressed how he applauded the show as one of television’s great comedies and told the press:

“I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers; I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment.”

The writer still has a chance to express how she feels about Kimmel’s bit. She revealed that she is scheduled to be a guest on his show on Wednesday. Brunson jokingly said:

“I don’t know — tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

The second series of ABC’s Abbott Elementary premieres on September 21.

