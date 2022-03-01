When is Abbott Elementary returning? The show goes on a temporary break

Abbott Elementary has gone on a break for the first time since the second episode aired. The show was one of the rare ones that continued to air even during the Winter Olympics. It is a rather odd choice by the creators to take a break when all other TV shows are running.

Abbott Elementary has completely established itself as a brilliant sitcom of this generation, often drawing comparisons to the likes of The Office and Modern Family. The sitcom portrays the lives of elementary school teachers in a public school in Philadelphia. It takes a realistic yet hilarious look at government-funded schools.

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC : @sam_art_h on IG) Name a more iconic staff... go ahead, we'll wait. (: @sam_art_h on IG) Name a more iconic staff... go ahead, we'll wait. (🎨: @sam_art_h on IG) https://t.co/OsaXuDyeWv

The show will return on March 22, 2022. Read on for more details about the next episode.

Abbott Elementary returns on March 22

The show will return on March 22, 2022, from its first proper break. Previously, it took a break at a very odd time - between the first and second episode. After airing eight shows consequently, the show will take another break, returning with the tenth episode, titled "Parent Conference," which will air nearly a month after episode nine.

Since the episode is so far off, ABC did not disclose much about it. However, one can guess from the episode's name that it seems to be based on the teachers meeting the parents of their students.

Given the way the school has been portrayed so far, this conference might have something hilarious in store for viewers.

Fans have been very disappointed about the break. The show announced this by changing the description of its official Twitter account, which now says:

"New Episodes of #AbbottElementary return March 22. Stream on Hulu! 📚🍎"

So far, the reaction of fans to the show has been extremely positive and they are sure to miss the show while it is gone for three weeks.

quinta brunson @quintabrunson After tonight's #AbbottElementary , we'll be on break for three weeks, then back with more (there are thirteen episodes this season). Enjoy tonight's episode! It's a delight :) After tonight's #AbbottElementary , we'll be on break for three weeks, then back with more (there are thirteen episodes this season). Enjoy tonight's episode! It's a delight :)

Last week, Quinta Brunson made an announcement regarding the show's break. In doing so, she also confirmed the number of episodes this season. With nine episodes already released, there will be four more episodes after March 22, after which the season will end.

Abbott Elementary is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar, depending on the region of the viewer.

