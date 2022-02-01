'Abbott Elementary' Episode 6: Release date, synopsis, and more

Abbott Elementary has continued its splendid run well into the fifth episode, which aired last week. The mockumentary-style sitcom is ready to air its sixth episode on February 1, 2022, titled "Gifted Program." This episode will deal with Janine Teague's (played by Quinta Brunson) latest attempt to aid the students.

The previous two weeks saw Janine's various attempts at bringing better accessibility and quality to primary education. Although most of it fell apart, some changes are apparent within the system, owing to the constant effort of the dedicated teachers.

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC The undeniable urge to hang out with our fave faculty in the teacher's lounge. The undeniable urge to hang out with our fave faculty in the teacher's lounge. https://t.co/1Hs5vS2fxX

Like other weeks, this week's episode will also deal with some matters from the teachers' personal lives. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of the show.

'Abbott Elementary' Episode 6 synopsis, date, and more

Abbott Elementary released a summary for the upcoming episode after the previous episode was aired. Though no new promo has been made available by ABC yet, the synopsis gives a fair idea of what to expect from the show.

The synopsis released by ABC reads:

"Janine convinces Ava to start a gifted programme at Abbott led by Jacob; Barbara pushes a hesitant Melissa to start dating again."

The summary hints at a new program that Janine will probably try to push into the curriculum in her quest for perfecting primary education. Fans of the series would know from experience that getting Ava Coleman (Janelle James) involved is never a good idea.

However, the awkward situations created by her presence and actions are some of the best moments in this sitcom. This week's episode will stack on that and give some of the memorable moments from the excellent cast.

One of the best things about the show is the parallelly running personal lives of the teachers, mostly exposed through the conversations they have. This week's episode, too, promises to delve into one of the teacher's personal lives. It is always interesting to see workplace comedies find ground outside the sphere.

When is 'Gifted Program' releasing?

The sixth episode of Abbott Elementary, "Gifted Program," will air on February 1, 2022. It will air at 9:00 PM ET on the ABC channel. The show is also available for streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates on the new go-to sitcom.

