'Abbott Elementary' episode 4: Release date, sneak peek, and more

Abbott Elementary is only three episodes old, but it has already garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics, who have lauded the show for its realistic depiction of the public schooling system. Quinta Brusson's workplace comedy is ready for another satirical ride with the show's fourth episode, titled "New Tech."

Premiering on January 18, 2022, the upcoming episode of the sitcom promises another hilarious premise, this time involving a new computer program. But given the old habits of primary teachers (especially those from another generation), this "new tech" is met with skepticism and lack of enthusiasm.

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC TONIGHT at 9/8c, check out the new comedy series everyone's been talking about! #AbbottElementary is all-new on ABC and Stream on Hulu! TONIGHT at 9/8c, check out the new comedy series everyone's been talking about! #AbbottElementary is all-new on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/mJCRMedOfF

Read on to find out all about Abbott Elementary season 1, episode 4.

Check out a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of 'Abbott Elementary'

ABC has released a sneak peek from the latest episode of the show, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about it.

The show that follows the struggles of a group of primary school teachers against a failing system encounters a brand new hurdle in the form of a new computer program. Teachers like Barbara Gordon (Sheryl Lee Ralph), especially, find it less than necessary, and she ends up in a "tricky situation."

Randall Einhorn is the director of the latest episode. The summary for the episode, titled "New Tech," as released by ABC, reads:

"When a new computer programme is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara with something; Barbara is reluctant to accept change and finds herself in a tricky situation; Melissa surprises Jacob."

As indicated by the sneak peek and the summary, the episode will see a contrast of opinion between the current generation of educators with the senior. This episode will focus on Barbara, in order to bring out the older generation's viewpoint.

The sneak peek also depicts the inherent awkwardness of the entire situation in classic mock-umentary style.

Release date and where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

Abbott Elementary will air its fourth episode on January 18, 2022, on the ABC channel. It airs at 9 PM ET. The show can also be streamed on Hulu's streaming platform. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider