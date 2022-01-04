'Abbott Elementary' episode 2: Release date, plot and more

Abbott Elementary made a rather unusual choice by going on a break right after airing the pilot on December 7, 2021. The mockumentary-style show revolves around the lives of elementary school teachers struggling to impart good education in the American public school system.

The show's first episode introduced the comedic style the show is aiming for, bringing in ample awkwardness and goofy characters to create a comedy in the tone of classic TV shows like The Office.

The second episode of Abbott Elementary is set to be release on January 4, 2022, almost a month after the pilot. It is set to follow Janine's (Quinta Bunson) struggles to solve a crisis at the school.

Abbott Elementary episode 1 recap

Abbott Elementary episode 1 focused on character introductions, as is expected from a pilot. Janine and other like-minded teachers, who refused to give up on the education of children, discussed the history of past teachers who quit in hilarious ways.

The show also introduced Ava Coleman (Janelle James), the school's over-the-top principal, who barely seemed qualified to hold the position. She messed up the school fund and Janine got in trouble for trying to point that out to higher authorities.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of 'Abbott Elementary'?

The upcoming episode of Abbott Elementary is titled "Light Bulb" and will focus on another public school's struggles. Janine will try to head a group of dedicated teachers in her quest to resolve issues with limited funds and help.

The official synopsis for the second episode of Abbott Elementary reads:

"Janine takes it upon herself to fix every problem when she notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway; Gregory asks Barbara for help talking to a parent, which leads him to spend his lunch period in an unexpected way."

When is 'Abbott Elelementary' releasing and where to watch?

Abbott Elementary is set to release its second episode on January 4, 2022 on the ABC network's television channel. Additionally, it will also be released on the platform's official streaming services and Hulu.

Also Read Article Continues below

The air time for the show is 9 PM E.T. Stay tuned for further updates.

Edited by Saman