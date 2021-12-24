10 feel-good TV shows that took over 2021

Where feel-good shows are concerned, it is difficult to find someone who does not like a good laugh or at least a moment to enjoy the little things about life. That is what feel-good shows are all about, the attempt to make the audience feel better.

This year saw many such shows that could pull at the heart strings or tickle the funny bone, either way making its way into the rewatchable lists of audiences. Here's a list of the most heartening shows of 2021.

10 feel-good shows to make your funny-bone tickle and uplift any sad day

1) Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Ted Lasso released its second season in 2021, and what a joy it was to watch Jason Sudeikis in the role of the optimistic and charismatic coach of A.F.C. Richmond. Though the show is centered around football, no prior knowledge of the sport is necessary to enjoy the viewing experience.

It is a great sensation seeing a struggling team and struggling humans overcome their challenges in an inspiring way and that makes it a go-to feel-good series.

2) Black-ish (ABC)

If Black-ish came out with a new season every year, it would be included in every yearly list of feel-good shows. A fan favorite for seven seasons now, Black-ish's latest season does not disappoint at all. The fascinating Johnson family is always a joy to watch on screen.

The family's day-to-day struggles, as well as the comedic aspect of the show hits right where it matters and uplifts any sad day for a viewer.

3) Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Rutherford Falls is one show that deserves a lot more recognition than it presently has. Created by comedy genius Michael Schur, it stars Ed Helms and Jana Shmieding. It is one of the most fascinating comedies on TV today. The creator's comedic sense and Ed Helm's acting, makes this show reminiscent of The Office and is sure to make anyone feel good.

4) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The mystery-comedy is one of the breakout shows of the year and is among the best feel-good shows on TV that was released in 2021.

Starring the legendary actor Steve Martin and Martin Short, the show lives up to its brilliant premise and has an element of mystery entwined with whole-hearted comedy, from some of the best comedic actors on the planet. The two elements combine to make for a very compelling feel-good TV show.

5) Ghosts (CBS)

CBS came up with one of its finest new shows, Ghosts. The Rose McIver starrer had a fascinating concept, bits of emotionally-rich parts and a very funny premise. The show started in October 2021 and is one of the best feel-good shows on air right now.

Ghost's feel-good factor stems from the horror-like premise that combines comedy and nostalgia to form a very exciting watch.

6) The Wonder Years (ABC)

A reboot of the long-running coming-of-age drama from the 1980s, The Wonder Years follows up on the same concept, but this time with a young boy from Montgomery.

The TV show captures the inherent innocence of a 12-year-old in a spectacular fashion that is bound to make viewers feel nostalgic. It's a go-to show for anyone who wants a feel-good vibe and is missing the shenanigans of their early teenage days.

7) The Goldbergs (ABC)

Running for nine seasons now, The Goldbergs proved yet again to be a family favorite sitcom this year, as it started its ninth season with all its hilarious glory.

The Goldbergs' take on the dysfunctional family is some of the best feel-good television you can get right now. This is due to the great comedic timing of the actors and the very quirky characters.

8) Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

The captivating show about four indigenious teenagers is not only a feel-good show but also one of the best and most underrated TV shows that came out this year.

Reservation Dogs follows the journey of four Native American friends on their quest to reach their dreamland, California. This has peaks of comedy and great emotion, making it one of the must-watch shows for 2021 and a great feel-good show.

9) Succession (HBO)

Succession has been one of the TV greats since it started airing back in 2018. This year marked its third season and the show has no plans of slowing down.

The comedy-drama, based on the struggle for the throne of the Logan family, saw some compelling drama unfold over the past seasons. The dysfunctional family and the very intriguing plot makes it one of the go-to shows for anyone seeking a little feel-good time.

10) Mythic Quest (Apple TV)

Generally falling under the shadow of shows like Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest hasn't been a stand-out in popularity. However, this show is just as good and has the capability of being an equally important feel-good show. This is due to the plot that explores the life of the makers more than the game itself.

The show follows the office environment of video game designers tasked with building the biggest multiplayer game of all time. This year marked its second season.

