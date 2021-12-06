'Abbott Elementary' Season 1 cast list: Quinta Brunson and others star in ABC's new comedy series

Abbott Elementary is set to bring the much-known mockumentary format to the US public school sphere. The sitcom, created by Quinta Brunson, is nearly here, and fans are hyped to see the show. The promo, released some time ago, had a positive response to it.

The format seems to resemble the likes of 'The Office," "Modern Family," and "Parks and Recreations," but in a very different sector: the US Public School system. Public schools are known for their lack of discipline and bare minimum funds. In the midst of it all, teachers struggle to make something good out of it all.

Abbott Elementary @AbbottElemABC You never know what each day will bring at #AbbottElementary ! 🧑‍🏫📓 Watch the Special Premiere TUESDAY at 9:30/8:30c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! You never know what each day will bring at #AbbottElementary! 🧑‍🏫📓 Watch the Special Premiere TUESDAY at 9:30/8:30c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/egRcxfKYeV

The show is likely to delve deep into these issues in a subtle and humorous way.

'Abbott Elementary' cast list

Quinta Brunson, the creator of the show, also stars in it. Brunson is also known for her self-produced series "Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date." Netflix addicts may also know her from the adolescent-oriented animated series "Big Mouth."

Quinta Brunson stars as a second grade teacher with the intention of changing things around.

Other cast members include Tyler James Williams ("Everybody Hates Chris"), Chris Perfetti ("In The Dark"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Christmas in my Heart") and William Stanford Davis ("Ragdoll").

There is a hint that the show will also regularly feature guest stars regularly, but no confirmation has come so far.

'Abbott Elementary' premise

The premise of the series hints at a very interesting dig at the US Public School system. The mockumentary-style sitcom looks like it will tackle social issues and real problems in a humorous way and in an awkward fashion, that is common in mockumentary-style sitcoms.

The synopsis of the show, as released, reads:

"A group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

'Abbott Elementary' Season 1: Promo and Release date

The promo for the series was released some time back, but since then, there was not much news about it. But now that it is nearly here, it is finally time to get hyped about Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary's first episode is set to be released on December 7, 2021 on the ABC network. Check back for further updates!

