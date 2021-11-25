When will 'Station 19' return? Here's what to expect

ABC's Station 19 is not airing this week and it certainly feels out of place when regular TV shows are not aired. The show is taking a "Thanksgiving Break" and while it may not be the only one doing this, the excitement is higher for Station 19 owing to how the previous episode ended.

According to the official timeline, the next episode, All I Want For Christmas is You, is set to be released on 9 December 2021. The crew's story will continue from the previous episode, Little Girl Blue, which was a Thanksgiving special episode.

A Thanksgiving break is often followed to keep the series on schedule and to ensure it does not end too soon. In the case of Station 19, keeping in mind how immensely intense its events were, maybe it is not bad idea for the show to take some time off.

'Station 19' recap: Thanksgiving special episode (spoilers)

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 6, which aired on 18 November 2021, dealt with the firefighters' attempt to have a little moment of peace after the death of Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan). The episode saw the crew come to terms with the loss while taking care of Baby Pru, Dean's little daughter.

A crisis arrives at the end of the episode with regards to Baby Pru. Dean Miller wanted Baby Pru to be taken care of by Ben Warren (Jason George) and his wife (Chandra Wilson). However, at the end of the episode, Pru's grandfather appears, claiming to be Pru's only family, and he takes her away.

What to expect from 'Station 19' Season 5 Episode 7

Picking up from where the previous episode left off, Episode 7 will continue the story of Baby Pru. Miranda Bailey decides that she and Ben will go to court to fight for custody of Baby Pru. This seems to be the major crisis that defines the episode.

The trailer for the seventh episode did show as much. Dean Miller's death is, of course, a very big change and it's no surprise that it will have repercussions echoing for some time to come.

The episode is titled, All I Want For Christmas is You, and it could be an early Christmas special, judging by the name.

'Station 19': Where to watch the upcoming episode?

Episode 7 of Season 5 is set to be released on 9 December 2021. It will air on channel ABC or viewers can stream it on the official website of ABC.

Edited by Sabine Algur