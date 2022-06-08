When does Jimmy Kimmel's contract with ABC end? Talk show host talks about quitting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The late-night show that gave the world celebrity Mean Tweets sessions, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, might end soon.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel himself, the talk show, running for over 19 years, may become a thing of the past for Kimmel. This may hint towards the end of the late-night TV show era after James Corden's decision to do the same. At the moment, the show is preparing for its twentieth anniversary, a significant milestone for the eponymous host and his colleagues.

Let's learn more about Kimmel's contract duration and this week's guest on the show.

Is Jimmy Kimmel leaving his late-night show?

In a podcast appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit, Jimmy Kimmel admitted to almost closing the curtains on his late-night talk show. He has previously furthered his television career through other avenues, from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire alongside several award show hosting roles over the years.

He stated:

"I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?' It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and co-worker considerations"

He further continued:

"Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though."

The news came after CBS late-night host James Corden announced his exit from his own show at the end of the year. Kimmel, too is likely to make a similar decision after his contract with ABC expires in 2023. As per People, ABC has not yet commented on Kimmel's announcement.

Kimmel had previously spoken about ending his talk show ahead of his 2019 contract renewal. In an interview with Variety in 2017, he stated:

"I know I will do the show for another three years. It's possible that will be it. My wife's pregnant. At a certain point, I'd like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is. I think this job is a grind, and best-case scenario, a marathon. I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we're repeating ourselves, I think it's a good indication that it's time."

This week's guest on the show

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel convinced and got US President Joe Biden to come in for an exclusive in-studio interview. This sit-down will mark Biden's first in-studio late-night appearance as president.

However, this won't be his first live appearance, as he has previously appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December as a virtual guest. This trend of late-night TV show appearances for presidents was started in 2009 by President Barack Obama.

The interview will air on Wednesday, June 8, on ABC at 11:35 pm PT/10:35 pm Central. It will be taped at 5 PM in Los Angeles. Kimmel made the announcement during Game 2 of Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night on ABC.

Catch President Biden live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, June 8. Watch this space for more updates on Kimmel's decision on his show's future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far