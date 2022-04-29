Why is James Corden leaving The Late Late Show? Contract and salary explored as host steps down after eight years

The Late Late Show host James Corden will be stepping down from his role at the end of the next season. The 43-year-old announced that he plans to spend more time back home in the UK. The celebrity host decided to call it quits at the end of season eight, despite CBS executives putting in their best efforts to “desperately” try and “keep him for longer.”

James Corden will be leaving the show ahead of the summer of 2023. He would have hosted the show for eight-and-a-half years by the time he calls it quits. The popular late night host filmed outside of Los Angeles.

The star and his wife of 10 years, Julia Carey, are planning to return to the UK with their three children, Max, Carey, and Charlotte. Sources have revealed that Corden plans to move close to West Ham United’s London Stadium in East London.

James Corden and Julia Carey (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

During one of his recent episodes, James Corden told his audience that he plans to “go out with a bang” prior to stepping down. He believed that the show had changed his life and promised that there would be “a lot of tears” when his term comes to an end. He said:

“I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what's out there… The fact that you watch this... all over the world... is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show.”

The Late Late Show is best known for its segments like Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, and Crosswalk Musical. James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke skits have been watched more than 250 million times on YouTube. His segment with former band One Direction has racked up over 189 million views. The show’s official YouTube page has amassed nearly 10 billion views and has obtained more than 27 million subscribers.

James Corden’s The Late Late Show contract and salary explored

James Corden signed a contract to host the show in 2014. He followed Craig Ferguson, who previously hosted the same show for nine years. Following the end of Ferguson’s tenure, Cordon took his place on March 23, 2015.

CBS executives were reportedly keen to keep the host with a variety of deals, including a “three-year extension, a two-year extinction, and a rolling one-year deal,” prior to Corden making his final decision to call it quits. However, Corden seems to have made his decision already.

Corden currently has 200 more shows to film. This will amount to 1,250 episodes he has filmed since he started.

According to Paycheck.in, the salary Corden makes from the show annually is anywhere between four and five million dollars. Initially, when he began hosting the show, he had signed a three-year deal with CBS to make a little under two million dollars. Since becoming a success, he has been offered nearly four million dollars since August 2015.

James and his interior designer wife, Julia, boast a house worth £7.3 million in Brentwood, Los Angeles. The property reportedly has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, and typical Hollywood features (a theater, gym, and library).

The Corden family has also sky-rocketed in terms of social status. The couple was invited to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. James Corden was also asked to compere for the event’s private reception.

Corden’s close friend group also includes high-profile celebrities, including the Clooneys, Beckhams, and Harry Styles.

