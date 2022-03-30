3 jokes Jimmy Kimmel cracked as he broke down Will Smith X Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slap incident 

The 2022 Oscars left the internet shocked after Will Smith took it upon himself to make a violent response towards stand-up comedian Chris Rock's joke, and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was all set to talk about it.

Several talk show hosts broke down the moment in their own ways, some reacting to the incident while others cracking jokes about the situation. Kimmel took to his show to talk about the controversy and highlight its similarity to certain day-to-day awkward moments.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars 2022 altercation?

Jimmy Kimmel took it upon himself to go deep into the controversy of the year, a.k.a. the slap incident at the 2022 Oscars. The two-time Oscar host started his show by asking the audience if they were aware of what went down at the awards ceremony, followed by him replaying the moment, which he referred to as "the old Hitch slap" and how it will always stay the most-talked-about moment.

He went on to crack jokes as well, starting with Kanye and his Taylor Swift award controversy over how Will Smith himself was laughing at Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head until he realized his wife was not amused by it.

Jimmy Kimmel's jokes about the 2022 Oscars controversy

Jimmy Kimmel's jokes started with a drunk uncle joke and how the actor's behavior was equivalent to the party pooper. He then mentioned how the superheroes sitting in the audience didn't react to the incident and how it was similar to an awkward girlfriend-boyfriend situation after a fight.

He then went on to praise Chris Rock for not flinching after Smith's hit and taking it as a joke on stage, because if it was Kimmel himself, he "would have been crying so hard."

Jeff Sawyer @sawyerspeaks “And by the way, no one did anything. A whole roomful of people, no one lifted a finger. Spider-Man was there, Aquaman was there, Catwoman, all sitting on their hands. No one helped Chris Rock.” — #JimmyKimmelLive “And by the way, no one did anything. A whole roomful of people, no one lifted a finger. Spider-Man was there, Aquaman was there, Catwoman, all sitting on their hands. No one helped Chris Rock.” — #JimmyKimmelLive

What happened after the slap incident?

Moments after the slap incident at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor in his film King Richard. The actor took to the stage to not just thank everyone but to also apologize to the academy. It was revealed that several other actors like Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry, and Bradley Cooper spoke to him after the incident.

Smith also took to Instagram to publicly apologize to Chris Rock and once again to the Academy by issuing a statement. In his post, he talked about how his behavior was unacceptable and how he hopes he gets invited again to the prestigious award show. He also called himself a "work in progress" and talked about how violence is not the answer.

After the 2022 Oscars, it was revealed that Chris Rock chose not to press any charges against the actor but is yet to comment publicly on the controversy.

