"Go fight that dude": Shannon Sharpe drags Red Table Talk interview amid Will Smith X Chris Rock Oscars 2022 controversy

This year's Oscars sent everyone into a frenzy, and it wasn't because of the many awards Dune picked up or CODA's win, but due to Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Things got out of hand when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face while he was presenting an award and cracking jokes about the celebrities in the audience. Smith was triggered when Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's (Will Smith's wife) shaved head.

Netizens were the first to take to Twitter, not just for the memes, but for the unacceptable behavior by Will Smith as well as Chris Rock, leaving the internet divided.

Shannon Sharpe's reaction to the Oscars 2022 controversy

Like many other celebrities, Shannon Sharpe too hopped onto the trend and commented on the controversy that went down at the 2022 Oscars. While the internet may feel divided, Sharpe made it clear which side he was on.

While appearing on his show Undisputed, the Denver Broncos legend claimed he would've "whooped Will Smith's a**" if he was up on the stage with him. He further added:

"I would've came up out of that tux and I would've whooped Will Smith's a**. He would've had to whoop me or I would've had to whoop him and every time I see him it's on sight! And then you apologize to the Academy? You need to apologize to that man. There're three things, especially in our community. You say the n-word, you spit on me, and you slap me. Because if you go back to when we were less than, that's what they did. They didn't punch you; they slapped you, because that's the ultimate sign of disrespect."

He went on to suggest that instead of reacting to Chris Rock's joke on Jada, the actor should've taken his anger out on August Alsina over his previous entanglement with Smith's wife. Sharpe added:

"He didn't slap that guy? That's the guy you should be mad at. Go fight that dude! That's the dude I'm looking for, that was all up in my house doing what I should've been doing!"

Other celebrities like American sports personality Stephen A. Smith also channeled Sharpe's sentiment, commenting:

"What Will Smith did tonight is straight bulls**t. Props and congratulations to him for winning the Oscar because damn it, he deserved it. I love the brother and I'm proud of him but boy was that a shameful act for him to commit tonight. To go up on stage and slap Chris Rock like that... He's lucky he didn't get his a** kicked. Particularly after the event was over, if not by Chris Rock, to the fellas he had there with him. I mean, damn."

What happened at the Oscars 2022?

All went well at the 2022 Oscars until stand-up comedian Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing her to G.I. Jane. This was in reference to the 1997 film starring Demi Moore, who appeared with a bald hair-do.

While others in the audience found the joke amusing, including Will Smith, Jada did not react the same way. After seeing his wife get upset over the joke, Will Smith flew out of his seat, walked on stage and landed a slap on Chris Rock. Upon returning to his seat, he yelled:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Chris Rock, on the other hand, tried to keep it light and responded with:

“Wow! Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me.”

However, Will Smith took to Instagram to apologize publicly, not just to Chris Rock but also to the Academy, following his actions at the 2022 Oscars. He released a statement:

As for Jada, she has not released any statement or commented on the actions of her husband at the 2022 Oscars.

About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk episode

Back in 2020, the Smiths took on their issues and talked about the rumors flying around about their separation and R&B singer August Alsina's comments on his and Jada's affair.

The singer became close friends with the Smiths four years ago after they helped him overcome his drug addiction. At the Red Table Talk, the couple explained their rocky marriage and how the singer had no role to play in their separation. As for Jada, she does not regret her relationship with August and stated that she learned a lot about herself and overcame her emotional immaturity and insecurity.

Both Will and Jada explained that they were able to be open and relaxed about the subject now as it's all in the past. The two have seemingly moved on and eventually found their way back to each other.

