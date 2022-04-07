What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Marjorie Taylor Greene? Will Smith joke leads to police report against comedian

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to the US Capitol Police on Wednesday. This took place after the latter joked about Will Smith slapping Greene.

During the comedian’s monologue on Tuesday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host joked about Greene’s opinions on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation process. Earlier this week, the Republican slammed fellow Republicans Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, and Lisa Murkowski for supporting the Biden administration’s nominee. She said that by doing so, her fellow Republicans were being “pro- pedophile.”

Reacting to the same, Kimmel commented:

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

The 54-year-old was referring to the infamous Oscars slap where the King Richard actor went on stage during the live ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock. He did so after Rock joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The Smiths took offense to the joke as the Girls Trip actress is suffering from alopecia, which led to her having to come to terms with her hair loss.

Kimmel’s joke suggested that Will Smith should have turned his anger on Green instead of Rock after the representative accused several lawmakers of condoning pedophilia. Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if she gets confirmed.

Jimmy Kimmel responds to report being filed against him

The US Representative took to her social media account stating that there was a “threat of violence” made against her by Kimmel. Her tweet read:

A spokesperson of Green told The Independent:

“Our office takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated.”

Responding to Green’s tweet, Kimmel took to his official account, making light of the situation. Responding to the complaint, Kimmel wrote in his tweet:

Though several celebrities and netizens worldwide have condemned Will Smith for his actions at the Academy awards, Greene praised Smith for his actions. She chose to describe him as an “Alpha male” for choosing to slap the comedian. She also opined that he did the right thing by defending his wife. Her tweets read:

Several netizens mocked Marjorie Taylor Green for pressing charges against Jimmy Kimmel. Internet users endlessly made fun of Greene. A few tweets read:

Kimmel did not comment on the matter following the tweet he put out on April 7.

