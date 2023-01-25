Where to watch Cate Blanchett's Tár online?

2022's psychological drama film Tár will be released exclusively on Peacock on Friday, January 27. The film received six Oscar nominations, with Cate Blanchett getting nominated for best lead actress for her portrayal of the eponymous character.

The film will be one of the many new additions to Peacock’s growing library of iconic films. Other films streaming on the app include Violent Night, She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins, and Halloween Ends.

The film was released in a limited number of theatres in the USA on October 7, 2022, and was widely released on October 28 by Focus Features.

Cate Blanchett's Tár got six 2023 Oscar nominations

Tár clocked six Oscar nominations this year, tying the nomination count with Top Gun: Maverick. It is still behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, and The Fabelmans.

Tár is nominated in the following categories for the upcoming Oscars:

1) Best Picture alongside All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

2) Todd Field for Best Director alongside Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness, and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans.

3) Cate Blanchett for Best Actor Female alongside Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

4) Todd Field for Best Original Screenplay alongside Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans and Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness.

5) Florian Hoffmeister for Best Cinematography alongside James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front, Darius Khondji for Bardo, Mandy Walker for Elvis, and Roger Deakins for Empire of Light.

6) Monika Willi for Best Film Editing alongside Mikkel E. G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond for Elvis, Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Eddie Hamilton for Top Gun: Maverick.

What is Tár about?

The official synopsis for Tár on IMDb reads:

"Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra."

Alongside Cate Blanchett, Tár stars Nina Hoss as Sharon Goodnow, Noémie Merlant as Francesca Lentini, Sophie Kauer as Olga Metkina, Julian Glover as Andris Davis, Allan Corduner as Sebastian Brix, Mark Strong as Eliot Kaplan, Sylvia Flote as Krista Taylor, Adam Gopnik as himself, Mila Bogojevic as Petra, Zethphan Smith-Gneist as Max and Sydney Lemmon as Whitney Reese.

Todd Field directed and wrote the film, and Scott Lambert is on production duties. Cinematography and music are helmed by Florian Hoffmeister and Hildur Guðnadóttir, respectively.

Tár will start streaming on Friday, January 27, on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes