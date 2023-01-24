"This gotta be pretty privilege cos ain’t no way": Twitter roasts Oscars 2023 first-time nominee Ana de Armas

Nominations for the 2023 Oscar Awards have been announced, and Ana de Armas’ first ever Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde has received severe online backlash.

She has been nominated in the best actress category along with Cate Blanchett in Tár as Lydia Tár, Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie as Leslie Rowlands, Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang.

Although Blonde was a box office success, fans on Twitter weren't happy with her nomination and claimed that the reason behind this is because Ana de Armas is pretty. This particular fan bluntly said,

"This gotta be pretty privilege cos ain’t no way."

Netizens furious as Ana de Armas bags an Oscar nomination for Blonde

Fans on Twitter lost it as soon as Ana de Armas was announced as a nominee for an Oscar in the best actress category. Despite it being her first Oscar nomination, fans showed no mercy towards the actress and roasted her on Twitter.

Netizens claim she only got nominated because she has a pretty face. They even called the award function a joke and said that Ana de Armas is unworthy of a nomination for her performance.

One fan even sarcastically requested a recount like it was an election, while another was bewildered that she was chosen over Viola Davis, who played General Nanisca in the hit 2022 film The Woman King.

Fans are pretty certain that there is no chance she is winning the award over names like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh. According to them, her first nomination is going to be her first loss.

Some fans tweeted that the Oscars are not serious about their nominations and need to buckle up and think rationally. They even shared hilarious pictures as reactions and memes. One fan thought she is a good actress, but nominating her for Blonde was not the right decision.

One particular fan didn't hold back and called Blonde a terrible film and Ana de Armas' performance poor. She also demanded to know exactly what was going on in the Academy Awards office.

What is Blonde about?

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is an American biographical film about the life and career of American actress Marilyn Monroe. It is the second film adaptation of the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

The film stars Ana de Armas as Norma Jeane Mortenson/Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody as The Playwright, Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Ex-Athlete, Joe DiMaggio, Xavier Samuel as Cass Chaplin, Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker, Evan Williams as Edward "Eddy" G. Robinson Jr., and several others in key roles.

The official synopsis of the film, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Writer and Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson premieres on Netflix September 28."

Blonde is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson. It was released on Netflix on September 28, 2022.

Blonde is currently streaming on Netflix worldwide.

