“A cross to bear” – Fans upset after Michelle Yeoh doesn’t win Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023 

The Critics' Choice Awards 2023 aired live with its 28th edition on Sunday night, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET/ 6 pm CT.

The 2023 award season continued as celebrities gathered for the Critics' Choice Awards 2023. The ceremony awarded movies and series for their outstanding achievements under 41 different categories.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the Critics' Choice Awards 2023 featured various celebrities. While fans were happy to see some of their favorites win an award, they were also disappointed when the nominee they were rooting for didn't bag a trophy.

One such actress fans were hoping would win an award was none other than the iconic Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle was nominated under the Best Actress category for her role in Everything Everwhere All at Once. Other nominees under the same category included Viola Davis for The Woman King, Danielle Deadwyler for Till, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Cate Blanchett for Tár, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans.

adam @apat10 Happy that Cate Blanchett won but sad bc that means Michelle Yeoh can’t win and wanting Michelle Yeoh to win but realizing Cate Blanchett then loses. This is truly a cross to bare. #CriticsChoiceAwards Happy that Cate Blanchett won but sad bc that means Michelle Yeoh can’t win and wanting Michelle Yeoh to win but realizing Cate Blanchett then loses. This is truly a cross to bare. #CriticsChoiceAwards

Ultimately, the award was given to Cate Blanchett. Upon witnessing the Australian actress bag the award for Best Actress, fans took to social media to share their opinion. Many were upset and claimed that Yeoh deserved the award.

"Bittersweet feeling" – Fans were rooting for Michelle Yeoh to win Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023

Taking to Twitter, many fans shared that they were rooting for Michelle Yeoh to win. Some claimed that she was snubbed because the Asian actress is a POC [Person of Color].

Hide_On_Bush @DoUseBrainCells #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce sweeping is still wholesome because i get to hear one more speech from #KeHuyQuan . But seeing Michelle Yeoh lose feels weird but so would seeing Cate Blanchett losing so bitter sweet feeling #CriticsChoiceAwards #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce sweeping is still wholesome because i get to hear one more speech from #KeHuyQuan . But seeing Michelle Yeoh lose feels weird but so would seeing Cate Blanchett losing so bitter sweet feeling #CriticsChoiceAwards

POC advocate @AdvocatePoc #michellewasrobbed Michelle Yeoh's performance was the performance of her lifetime and all of our lifetimes too. Doubt the same can be said for Tar #CriticsChoiceAwards Michelle Yeoh's performance was the performance of her lifetime and all of our lifetimes too. Doubt the same can be said for Tar #CriticsChoiceAwards #michellewasrobbed

POC advocate @AdvocatePoc Saying that MICHELLE WAS ROBBED is not saying that Cate is talentless. But given award shows history of overlooking POCs and Michelle's stellar performance its hard to look bast the SNUB #CriticsChoiceAwards Saying that MICHELLE WAS ROBBED is not saying that Cate is talentless. But given award shows history of overlooking POCs and Michelle's stellar performance its hard to look bast the SNUB #CriticsChoiceAwards

Mike @michaelcollado Checking the #CriticsChoiceAwards wins list and not seeing Michelle Yeoh Checking the #CriticsChoiceAwards wins list and not seeing Michelle Yeoh https://t.co/eY18ywSZzb

POC advocate @AdvocatePoc #MichelleYeoh Sick and tired of POC's pushed to the side as supporting roles #CriticsChoiceAwards #violadavis MICHELLE WAS ROBBED. AWARD SHOWS ONLY REWARD POCS IF THEY ARE IN SUPPORTING ROLE Sick and tired of POC's pushed to the side as supporting roles #CriticsChoiceAwards #MichelleYeoh #violadavis MICHELLE WAS ROBBED. AWARD SHOWS ONLY REWARD POCS IF THEY ARE IN SUPPORTING ROLE

YOUNGBAE IS BACK! @TheWangZquad Cate Blanchett got up there and conceded. Quit playing with Michelle Yeoh and giver her, her awards NOW. #CriticsChoiceAwards Cate Blanchett got up there and conceded. Quit playing with Michelle Yeoh and giver her, her awards NOW. #CriticsChoiceAwards

Dwight De Leon @newsdwight



I want her to win the Oscar so bad pa naman. twitter.com/Playbuck_PH/st… Dennis Buckly @Playbuck_PH Yeoh needs SAG, because BAFTA's going to Cate.



Please, SAG. Yeoh needs SAG, because BAFTA's going to Cate.Please, SAG. Sad. The CCA loved Everything Everywhere All at Once so much that it prevailed in the highly competitive directing, screenplay, and picture categories, but still did not hand Michelle Yeoh the actress trophy.I want her to win the Oscar so bad pa naman. #CriticsChoiceAwards Sad. The CCA loved Everything Everywhere All at Once so much that it prevailed in the highly competitive directing, screenplay, and picture categories, but still did not hand Michelle Yeoh the actress trophy. I want her to win the Oscar so bad pa naman. #CriticsChoiceAwards twitter.com/Playbuck_PH/st…

Here are all the nominations that Everything Everywhere All at Once received for the Critics' Choice Awards 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once won big and nabbed the highest number of awards at the award ceremony. Out of the 14 nominations it received, the movie won in five categories.

Mentioned below are the categories the movie was nominated under:

Best Picture

Best Comedy

Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis & Stephanie Hsu

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay categories

Best Production Design

Best Editing

Best Costume Design

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Mentioned below are the awards Everything Everywhere All at Once won at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023:

Best Picture

Best Editing

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay

Upon winning the Best Picture award, Daniel Scheinert said:

"Thank you critics for nominating a bunch of my crew members who are a lot of my closest friends. We got to bring them tonight, so thank you, my costume designer Shirley, our production design team, our visual effects supervisor, our co-producer and our hair and makeup team that are at home. Our whole crew, we couldn't have made this without you. So thank you guys for recognizing our crew and nominating them."

