“A cross to bear” – Fans upset after Michelle Yeoh doesn’t win Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023 

The Critics' Choice Awards 2023 aired live with its 28th edition on Sunday night, January 15, 2023, at 7 pm ET/ 6 pm CT.
The 2023 award season continued as celebrities gathered for the Critics' Choice Awards 2023. The ceremony awarded movies and series for their outstanding achievements under 41 different categories.
Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the Critics' Choice Awards 2023 featured various celebrities. While fans were happy to see some of their favorites win an award, they were also disappointed when the nominee they were rooting for didn't bag a trophy.
One such actress fans were hoping would win an award was none other than the iconic Michelle Yeoh.
Michelle was nominated under the Best Actress category for her role in Everything Everwhere All at Once. Other nominees under the same category included Viola Davis for The Woman King, Danielle Deadwyler for Till, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Cate Blanchett for Tár, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans.
Ultimately, the award was given to Cate Blanchett. Upon witnessing the Australian actress bag the award for Best Actress, fans took to social media to share their opinion. Many were upset and claimed that Yeoh deserved the award.
"Bittersweet feeling" – Fans were rooting for Michelle Yeoh to win Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023
Taking to Twitter, many fans shared that they were rooting for Michelle Yeoh to win. Some claimed that she was snubbed because the Asian actress is a POC [Person of Color].
Here are all the nominations that Everything Everywhere All at Once received for the Critics' Choice Awards 2023
Everything Everywhere All at Once won big and nabbed the highest number of awards at the award ceremony. Out of the 14 nominations it received, the movie won in five categories.
Mentioned below are the categories the movie was nominated under:
- Best Picture
- Best Comedy
- Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh
- Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan
- Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis & Stephanie Hsu
- Best Acting Ensemble
- Best Director
- Best Original Screenplay categories
- Best Production Design
- Best Editing
- Best Costume Design
- Best Hair and Makeup
- Best Visual Effects
Mentioned below are the awards Everything Everywhere All at Once won at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023:
- Best Picture
- Best Editing
- Best Director
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Original Screenplay
Upon winning the Best Picture award, Daniel Scheinert said:
"Thank you critics for nominating a bunch of my crew members who are a lot of my closest friends. We got to bring them tonight, so thank you, my costume designer Shirley, our production design team, our visual effects supervisor, our co-producer and our hair and makeup team that are at home. Our whole crew, we couldn't have made this without you. So thank you guys for recognizing our crew and nominating them."