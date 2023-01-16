“Supremacy”: Fans laud Everything All at Once for winning the most titles at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on CW at 7 pm ET/ 6 pm CT on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from Los Angeles.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the Critics Choice Awards 2023 featured various movies and series being nominated under 41 categories. Although many won and left their mark, the one movie that bagged the most number of nominations and wins in the ceremony was Everything All at Once.

The movie, directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, came out in March 2022. The comedy-drama film was nominated under 14 categories and won awards in five of them.

Everything All at Once was also one of the best-reviewed movies of 2022. After the film bagged many awards at the famed Critics Choice Awards 2023, fans took to social media to rave about the film and congratulate the team on their win.

"Truth recognized by the universe": Fans go gaga over Everything All at Once after movie wins big at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated the team of Everything All at Once for their win at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. They were delighted to see the movie getting the recognition it deserved.

Beth Milligan @bethmilligan “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a far superior movie to “The Fabelmans” and I’m delighted to see this truth recognized by the universe tonight. #CriticsChoiceAwards “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a far superior movie to “The Fabelmans” and I’m delighted to see this truth recognized by the universe tonight. #CriticsChoiceAwards

Mike Messina @mikeamessina Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture! I love this film so much and I’m so happy to see it win. #CriticsChoiceAwards Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture! I love this film so much and I’m so happy to see it win. #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/8p0AVGCQp2

lm23reviews @lm23reviews #EEAAO #KeHuyQuan Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan for winning best supporting actor at the Critics Choice Awards for Everything Everywhere All At Once! #CriticsChoiceAwards Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan for winning best supporting actor at the Critics Choice Awards for Everything Everywhere All At Once! #CriticsChoiceAwards #EEAAO #KeHuyQuan https://t.co/QB1679fxUC

Everything Everywhere All At Once wins BIG in several categories.



Check out a full list of tonight's Winners here.

vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023… And just like that the #CriticsChoiceAwards are over.Everything Everywhere All At Once wins BIG in several categories.Check out a full list of tonight's Winners here. And just like that the #CriticsChoiceAwards are over. Everything Everywhere All At Once wins BIG in several categories. Check out a full list of tonight's Winners here.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023…

Deborah Von Brod @DeborahVonBrod

#CriticsChoiceAwards #MichelleYeoh #JamieLeeCurtis “Everything Everywhere all at Once” starting Michele Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis leads the wins at “Critics Choice Awards” including best movie of 2022 “Everything Everywhere all at Once” starting Michele Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis leads the wins at “Critics Choice Awards” including best movie of 2022 #CriticsChoiceAwards #MichelleYeoh #JamieLeeCurtis https://t.co/CKNvPta62M

Mitchell Ryan D'Arcy @Tuddle12345 It's been awhile since I've been this happy watching a movie do so well during awards season. Everything Everywhere All At Once deserves it and even more. #CriticsChoiceAwards It's been awhile since I've been this happy watching a movie do so well during awards season. Everything Everywhere All At Once deserves it and even more. #CriticsChoiceAwards

poodski @probablynotsis Screenplay, Editing, Director AND FILM- Everything Everywhere All at Once really is THAT BITCH!!! #CriticsChoiceAwards Screenplay, Editing, Director AND FILM- Everything Everywhere All at Once really is THAT BITCH!!! #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/r99VM6gWDF

Val Amiel @valvestil Everything, Everywhere All at Once closes the ceremony by nabbing Best Picture at the #CriticsChoiceAwards . It swept with its pre-cursor wins such as Best Editing, Directing, Original Screenplay, and Supporting Actor. It really is a Critic's favorite! Everything, Everywhere All at Once closes the ceremony by nabbing Best Picture at the #CriticsChoiceAwards. It swept with its pre-cursor wins such as Best Editing, Directing, Original Screenplay, and Supporting Actor. It really is a Critic's favorite!

Rebecca Ford @Beccamford Congrats to Everything Everywhere All at Once and to all immigrant parents (like mine) and to everyone who successfully made it up these precarious stairs tonight. #CriticsChoiceAwards Congrats to Everything Everywhere All at Once and to all immigrant parents (like mine) and to everyone who successfully made it up these precarious stairs tonight. #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/ZR3Fzfjc1X

List of awards Everything All at Once was nominated for at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

The popular movie was nominated for a total of 14 awards out of the 41 categories in the award ceremony. Below mentioned is the list of nominations the film received:

Best Picture

Best Comedy

Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis & Stephanie Hsu

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay categories

Best Production Design

Best Editing

Best Costume Design

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Out of the awards the famed movie was nominated for, they won five of them. Mentioned below are the awards Everything All at Once won at the award ceremony:

Best Picture

Best Editing

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor

Best Original Screenplay

After winning the Best Director award, Daniel Scheinert, said:

"Thank you critics for nominating a bunch of my crew members who are a lot of my closest friends. We got to bring them tonight, so thank you, my costume designer Shirley, our production design team, our visual effects supervisor, our Co-producer and our hair and makeup team that are at home. Our whole crew, we couldn't have made this without you. So thank you guys for recognising our crew and nominating them."

He continued:

"I didn't make this movie. I made it with 200 other insanely talented people. That's my speech."

Joe Russo, the co-producer of the film, said in his speech:

"Thank you critics so much for this. A lot of times studios can either be critical or supportive, and we have the most supportive studio of all time. Thank you so much for this. We love you."

The award ceremony also saw RRR bag two awards. The Telugu film won for the Best Foreign Language film and Best Song.

