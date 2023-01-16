“Supremacy”: Fans laud Everything All at Once for winning the most titles at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired live on CW at 7 pm ET/ 6 pm CT on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from Los Angeles.
Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the Critics Choice Awards 2023 featured various movies and series being nominated under 41 categories. Although many won and left their mark, the one movie that bagged the most number of nominations and wins in the ceremony was Everything All at Once.
The movie, directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, came out in March 2022. The comedy-drama film was nominated under 14 categories and won awards in five of them.
Everything All at Once was also one of the best-reviewed movies of 2022. After the film bagged many awards at the famed Critics Choice Awards 2023, fans took to social media to rave about the film and congratulate the team on their win.
"Truth recognized by the universe": Fans go gaga over Everything All at Once after movie wins big at the Critics Choice Awards 2023
Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated the team of Everything All at Once for their win at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. They were delighted to see the movie getting the recognition it deserved.
List of awards Everything All at Once was nominated for at the Critics Choice Awards 2023
The popular movie was nominated for a total of 14 awards out of the 41 categories in the award ceremony. Below mentioned is the list of nominations the film received:
- Best Picture
- Best Comedy
- Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh
- Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan
- Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis & Stephanie Hsu
- Best Acting Ensemble
- Best Director
- Best Original Screenplay categories
- Best Production Design
- Best Editing
- Best Costume Design
- Best Hair and Makeup
- Best Visual Effects
Out of the awards the famed movie was nominated for, they won five of them. Mentioned below are the awards Everything All at Once won at the award ceremony:
- Best Picture
- Best Editing
- Best Director
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Original Screenplay
After winning the Best Director award, Daniel Scheinert, said:
"Thank you critics for nominating a bunch of my crew members who are a lot of my closest friends. We got to bring them tonight, so thank you, my costume designer Shirley, our production design team, our visual effects supervisor, our Co-producer and our hair and makeup team that are at home. Our whole crew, we couldn't have made this without you. So thank you guys for recognising our crew and nominating them."
He continued:
"I didn't make this movie. I made it with 200 other insanely talented people. That's my speech."
Joe Russo, the co-producer of the film, said in his speech:
"Thank you critics so much for this. A lot of times studios can either be critical or supportive, and we have the most supportive studio of all time. Thank you so much for this. We love you."
The award ceremony also saw RRR bag two awards. The Telugu film won for the Best Foreign Language film and Best Song.