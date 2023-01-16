“You have done it again”: Fans praise Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for winning Best Animated Feature at Critics Choice Awards 2023

The January awards season continued with the Critics Choice Awards 2023, which was aired live on Sunday night, January 15, at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on CW. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony recognized and honored movies and TV series across 41 different categories for their remarkable achievements in the industry.

Among the winners this year is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The popular movie won the Best Animated Feature Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, making it the film's second win this award season.

The first award was at the Golden Globes 2023 for the category of Best Animated Feature Film. The movie was also nominated for the category of Best Original Score, but didn't bag a victory there.

The other nominees for the category of Best Animated Feature Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 were Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red, and Wendell & Wild. Ultimately, it was Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio that took home the award.

Upon witnessing the popular animated film bag the award, fans took to social media to share their opinion.

Fans ecstatic with Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio winning big at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

Although a few fans claimed that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, deserved to win the award, most fans claimed that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, deserved the victory at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that it was a well-deserved win. Many also added that they were glad that the movie was finally getting the recognition it needed. Some fans also added that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, is a "masterpiece."

bibi @filmysl

#CriticsChoiceAwards GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO IS A MASTERPIECE GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO IS A MASTERPIECE#CriticsChoiceAwards

ashlee 🌸 @KujaHakiBoa That Pinocchio movie had me crying at the end #CriticsChoiceAwards That Pinocchio movie had me crying at the end #CriticsChoiceAwards

Jerome! @JeromeM94Movies



Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio



Coming for the Oscar and rightfully so!! Absolutely beautiful film!



#CriticsChoiceAwards Best Animated FilmGuillermo Del Toro’s PinocchioComing for the Oscar and rightfully so!! Absolutely beautiful film! Best Animated Film Guillermo Del Toro’s PinocchioComing for the Oscar and rightfully so!! Absolutely beautiful film! #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/ElKmuikzhm

Froggie @froggieenergy



#CriticsChoiceAwards so deserved for the best Pinocchio this year (can’t believe there was more than one but the other one was forgettable) so deserved for the best Pinocchio this year (can’t believe there was more than one but the other one was forgettable)#CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/AAm32DHuDu

Here's what was said during the acceptance speech for the Best Animated Feature at the Critics Choice Award 2023

The award for the Best Animated Feature Film was presented by Jude Hill. Accepting the award on behalf of the entire team, director Mark Gustafson shared:

"Wow thank you so much. I just wish my mom could see me now. I want to thank Netflix, and everyone back at the Shadow Machine in Portland, all the animators who really brought this thing to life, because without them, we would not have the movie."

He continued:

"Boy, you guys, some of you are beautiful. I want to thank this man here, Guillermo."

Guillermo del Toro, who was also in attendance, shared:

"To animate is to give inanimate a soul, to something that doesn't have it. It was a perfect way to capture Pinocchio. What a perfect way to capture it."

Given the current situation with the ongoing global pandemic, all the attendees of the award ceremony were required to submit a negative Covid-19 test result 72 hours before the show commenced. The Critics Choice Awards 2023 is the first major award show to implement these rules, because of which, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, and Brendon Gleeson, who sadly tested positive, couldn't attend the ceremony.

The 28th Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired only on CW.

