After a long wait, The Academy has finally announced the Oscars 2023 full nomination list on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Much to the excitement of cinephiles, this year's event will see a host of unexpected yet brilliant names go head-to-head at the prestigious Oscars 2023 awards ceremony.
The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on the ABC network channel. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is returning once again after hosting the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies. He will be joined by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to host the Oscars 2023.
Full list of Oscars 2023 nominations
Before the much-anticipated ceremony takes place, here is the full list of nominees for the Oscars 2023 awards across various categories.
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
- Todd Field for TÁR
- Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
- Austin Butler for Elvis
- Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser for The Whale
- Paul Mescal for Aftersun
- Bill Nighy for Living
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett for TÁR
- Ana de Armas for Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie
- Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway
- Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau for The Whale
- Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- TÁR
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
- Applause in Tell It like a Woman
- Hold My Hand in Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu in RRR
- Time in Amsterdam
- This Is a Life in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Short
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Evidently, Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading with a whopping 11 nominations at the Oscars 2023. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, on the other hand, have nine nominations each.
Oscars 2023 is right around the corner and the audience is eager to know which of their favorite stars will take home the coveted awards. Tune in to the ABC network channel on March 12, at 8 pm ET to watch the Oscars 2023 awards live.