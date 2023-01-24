After a long wait, The Academy has finally announced the Oscars 2023 full nomination list on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Much to the excitement of cinephiles, this year's event will see a host of unexpected yet brilliant names go head-to-head at the prestigious Oscars 2023 awards ceremony.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on the ABC network channel. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is returning once again after hosting the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies. He will be joined by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to host the Oscars 2023.

Full list of Oscars 2023 nominations

Before the much-anticipated ceremony takes place, here is the full list of nominees for the Oscars 2023 awards across various categories.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Todd Field for TÁR

Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler for Elvis

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Paul Mescal for Aftersun

Bill Nighy for Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett for TÁR

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway

Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau for The Whale

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Applause in Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand in Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu in RRR

Time in Amsterdam

This Is a Life in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Evidently, Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading with a whopping 11 nominations at the Oscars 2023. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, on the other hand, have nine nominations each.

Oscars 2023 is right around the corner and the audience is eager to know which of their favorite stars will take home the coveted awards. Tune in to the ABC network channel on March 12, at 8 pm ET to watch the Oscars 2023 awards live.

