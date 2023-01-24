Create

Oscars 2023 full nomination list

By Sneha Haldar
Modified Jan 24, 2023 09:53 PM IST
The nominees for The Oscars 2023 has been announced (Image via NBC)
The nominees for The Oscars 2023 has been announced (Image via NBC)

After a long wait, The Academy has finally announced the Oscars 2023 full nomination list on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Much to the excitement of cinephiles, this year's event will see a host of unexpected yet brilliant names go head-to-head at the prestigious Oscars 2023 awards ceremony.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on the ABC network channel. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is returning once again after hosting the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies. He will be joined by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to host the Oscars 2023.

Presenting the 95th Academy Award #OscarNoms. #Oscars95 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Full list of Oscars 2023 nominations

Before the much-anticipated ceremony takes place, here is the full list of nominees for the Oscars 2023 awards across various categories.

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best Director

  • Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field for TÁR
  • Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

  • Austin Butler for Elvis
  • Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser for The Whale
  • Paul Mescal for Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy for Living

Best Actress

  • Cate Blanchett for TÁR
  • Ana de Armas for Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau for The Whale
  • Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Best Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • TÁR

Best Costume Design

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Best Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Score)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

  • Applause in Tell It like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand in Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu in RRR
  • Time in Amsterdam
  • This Is a Life in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Evidently, Everything Everywhere All at Once is leading with a whopping 11 nominations at the Oscars 2023. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, on the other hand, have nine nominations each.

Oscars 2023 is right around the corner and the audience is eager to know which of their favorite stars will take home the coveted awards. Tune in to the ABC network channel on March 12, at 8 pm ET to watch the Oscars 2023 awards live.

Quick Links

Edited by Adelle Fernandes
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...