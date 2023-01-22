2023 Oscar predictions: Who will win this year?

The 95th annual Oscar Awards are right around the corner and the nomination list is oozing with stardom and glory. 2022 was a fantastic year for filmmakers and movie buffs, and it's time for people in the industry to cement their legacy.

The Oscar Awards were first held in 1929 at a private dinner hosted by Douglas Fairbanks at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The award show was first broadcast on radio in 1930 and was first televised in 1953. It is the oldest worldwide entertainment awards ceremony.

The 2023 edition of the awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 2023. ABC will broadcast the show in the United States, with Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner in production duties. Weiss also serves as its director. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the show in 2017 and 2018 will be hosting for the third time this year.

Here are our predictions for the 2023 Oscar awards. Of course, there are several award categories, but we just decided to proceed with four.

2023 Oscar predictions

Best Picture

1) Everything Everywhere All at Once

2) The Fabelmans

3) The Banshees of Inisherin (Winner)

4) TÁR

5) Elvis

6) Top Gun: Maverick

7) Avatar: The Way of Water

8) All Quiet on the Western Front

9) Women Talking

10) Babylon

Films like Babylon, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Women Talking have been highly acclaimed, while Avatar: The Way of Water is breaking all records at the box office with almost $2 Billion worldwide, but the most likely candidate to win this award is The Banshees of Inisherin.

Directed by Martin McDonagh, this dark tragicomedy has some unbelievable performances by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and is a brilliant narration of loneliness felt by men.

Best Director

1) Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (Winner)

2) Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

3) Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

4) Todd Field, TÁR

5) Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert might just edge past the other four directors this year for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film-making duo has been praised for their vision and ambitious style of directing, making every second of the film worth the audience's time.

Best Actor

1) Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

2) Austin Butler, Elvis

3) Brendan Fraser, The Whale (Winner)

4) Bill Nighy, Living

5) Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Brendan Fraser's portrayal of Charlie, a depressed, insecure, and obese English professor in The Whale, has managed to move millions to tears. The actor delivered a mesmerizing performance and has already bagged several well-deserved awards.

Fraser's career has previously seen a downfall, but he has certainly become one of the most appreciated actors of our generation. An Oscar for him is very much possible.

Best Actress

1) Cate Blanchett, TÁR

2) Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

3) Viola Davis, The Woman King

4) Danielle Deadwyler, Till

5) Ana de Armas, Blonde (Winner)

Ana de Armas' portrayal of the legendary American actress Marilyn Monroe in Blonde was nothing short of phenomenal and she has a massive chance of bagging the Oscar for the Best Actress category. The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Don't forget to catch the 95th annual Oscar Awards on ABC on March 12, 2023.

