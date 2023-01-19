''Pretty visuals beat compelling characters'' - Twitter baffled as Avatar: The Way of Water surpasses Spider-Man: No Way Home box office

Avatar: The Way of Water has over-taken Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of earnings and fans are confused about how this has happened.

Avatar 2 successfully managed to have the third-biggest global opening weekend in post-pandemic times behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The $1 billion mark worldwide has only been surpassed by three films since the pandemic, with Spider-Man: No Way Home falling shy of earning $2 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water did not only break the record set by Spider-Man: No Way Home but also became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

The achievement didn't sit well with fans, with one saying:

"I guess pretty visuals beat compelling characters and a good story after all."

A fan's reaction to Avatar: The Way of Water surpassing Spider-Man: No Way Home's earnings (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the 7th highest-grossing film of all time, one spot below Avatar: The Way of Water

Although the James Cameron directorial has earned more than the 2021 Marvel film, fans claim that the new movie isn't as good as the plot of the Spider-Man film. The 2021 film was directed by Jon Watts and starred Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Although Avatar: The Way of Water was enjoyable, fans believed that it was not as good as the Marvel film. They mentioned that compliments were only heard about the 2022 film when it came to its earnings, as everything about it was rather forgettable.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Despite earning almost $2 billion worldwide, many mentioned that they did not want to watch the 3-hour-long film as they didn't like the first part, Avatar, that released in 2009. They stated that the recently released film did not make a cultural impact and had a very mediocre story.

One fan pointed out that the 2021 Marvel film wasn't released in China and that helped the new Avatar film get the upper hand. Another fan demanded that Marvel re-release the film so that they could watch it again and help them beat the new film.

What is Spider-Man: No Way Home about?

Released in 2021, the movie was based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. It served as a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and marked the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk."

It continues:

"When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers served as the film's writers, while Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal produced the movie.

Poll : 0 votes