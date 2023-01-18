Black Panther sales in China explored as Marvel confirms Black Panther 2, Ant-Man 3 release dates in the country

Black Panther has finally managed to hit the $100 million milestone in China after two weeks of release, and will soon be followed by Black Panther 2, its sequel. This also means that China has become the top overseas market for the film, followed by the United Kingdom.

This comes as good news for Chinese fans, who will finally get theatrical releases for other great Marvel films like Black Panther 2 and Ant-Man 3.

With the conquer of the Chinese market, Black Panther became the 14th biggest worldwide grosser of 2022, with $1.21 billion. The second part of the famed Ryan Coogler franchise, which was released worldwide in November 2022, will get a release in China on February 7, 2023.

Previously, Marvel films did not get an official release in China until early 2019. This tradition will break with Ant-Man 3 and Black Panther 2, which will be officially released in the country.

Is Black Panther 2 confirmed to be releasing in China?

Mcu Content @mcucomfort ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will both release in China in February



The first Marvel titles to release in China since 2019 ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will both release in China in FebruaryThe first Marvel titles to release in China since 2019 https://t.co/bHF7uOvMHA

Yes, Black Panther 2 is confirmed in China along with Ant-Man 3, which is also one of the most anticipated titles from Marvel, as it will also feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Black Panther 2 is also the first title from Marvel's fourth phase to be releasing in China.

Black Panther sales in China may be one of the big reasons for this sudden change of plans. It did do very well at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Marvel films in Chinese history. The Ryan Coogler film received widespread acclaim and also an Oscar nomination for its several domineering performances.

Ant-Man 3's release date has also been confirmed for February 17, 2023 in China. Marvel shared this surprising news from its official handle earlier. Previously, Ant-Man and The Wasp earned over $121.2 million in China in 2018, making it another successful franchise.

Gavin @gavinfeng97



Black Panther 2 - Feb.7



Ant Man 3 - Feb.17



#BlackPanther #AntMan Marvel is officially back to Mainland China:Black Panther 2 - Feb.7Ant Man 3 - Feb.17 Marvel is officially back to Mainland China:Black Panther 2 - Feb.7Ant Man 3 - Feb.17#BlackPanther #AntMan https://t.co/JzzCoVDkXP

Black Panther 2 has become one of the most popular Marvel films after its beautiful premise paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Speaking about the film, director Ryan Coogler said:

"“I was looking at that and I remembered the conversations Chadwick and I would have about Letitia all the way back when we were doing chemistry reads with actresses. He really responded to her. And I realized that maybe we could build a film around her character since that was his favorite character. […] "

He further continued:

"You can make the argument that either Ramonda or Shuri is the protagonist, but I knew early on that Shuri would have the biggest arc in the film. […] The challenge for the script I had written before T’Challa passed away was finding a meaty arc for him. With this pivot, with Shuri in there, I saw that we could do a coming-of-age story. It could be a Trojan horse in this action adventure that people won’t see coming, but it could happen before their eyes."

Ant-Man 3, meanwhile, will also bring a new phase of Marvel to China.

Poll : 0 votes