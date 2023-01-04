7 upcoming Marvel movies and shows of 2023

The long pandemic has gotten most viewers used to watching content at home, but Marvel has played a major role in bringing audiences back to the theaters. The company has maintained its high standards not only with long-running film series like Spider-Man and Black Panther but also with more recent TV shows introducing brand-new characters like Ironheart.

Even in 2022, Marvel movies were among the most anticipated and ultimately successful releases. Most of these projects have also hinted at future installments or seasons, making 2023 a promising year for viewers.

Here are some of the most highly anticipated superhero movies and TV shows up for release in 2023.

7 Marvel movies & TV shows to watch out for in 2023

1) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man is a film franchise that has maintained its own identity regardless of the rest of the cinematic universe. Additionally, the franchise has a large fanbase distinct from the larger fanbase for the brand name. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the upcoming superhero film, features Ant-Man and the Wasp exploring the Quantum Realm.

The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas in lead roles. With Kang the Conquerer as the main antagonist, this film is expected to provide a satisfying theatrical experience.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17, 2023.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy stands out among blockbuster film series for its unique tone and wide range of characters. This film series, starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, has amassed a massive following over the years.

The third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy, focuses on the Guardians teaming up, staying together, and making Knowhere a safe space for alien refugees. Once again, Pratt's brilliant comic timing and excellent performances from the cast are expected to make the film a must-see.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, 2023.

3) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Despite the new superhero dropping every now and then, Spider-Man remains one of the oldest favorite heroes in the history of superheroes. The idea of Spider-Man has been adapted widely to create many different kinds of the hero such as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and a larger than life spiderman.

This love for the classic character and the actors like Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, who have played the part over the years, makes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse one of the most anticipated Marvel projects of 2023. The 2023 release, however, is a CGI production starring Oscar Isaac in a novel take on the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

4) The Marvels

Captain Marvel (Image via YouTube)

Featuring the highly awaited coming together of Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. The film deals with the powers of the already popular characters whose abilities keep getting swapped. The characters must band together to investigate further and solve the problem.

The concept of The Marvels has been discussed since 2019 when fans of both characters began expressing interest in the pairing.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.

5) Secret Invasion

Loki and WandaVision are two of the most popular series on television right now. These character-driven stories, which are available to stream on Disney+, are not only appealing to fans of the franchise, but they are also gathering a dedicated audience of their own.

Another upcoming character-driven mini-series that fans are looking forward to is Secret Invasion. It will be the ninth television series by Marvel.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in lead roles. The six-episode series follows the Skrulls, shapeshifting aliens who have infiltrated all aspects of Earth's life.

It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2023.

6) Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter (Image via Marvel.com)

Kraven the Hunter, like Loki and WandaVision, focuses on telling the story of a single Marvel villain in great detail. Kraven the Hunter, on the other hand, is a film rather than a television series.

Kraven the Hunter has always been a character of interest to filmmakers who have been inspired by comic books. However, this is the first time the character will be explored in such depth. The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, and Fred Hechinger in lead roles.

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled for an October 6, 2023 release.

7) Ironheart

Ironheart (Image via Disney+)

Ironheart, like Secret Invasion, is a six-episode mini-series based on the popular comic book character Ironheart. Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, has already appeared in the Marvel cinematic universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her a familiar face to moviegoers. Her resemblance to Iron Man only adds to her popularity.

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne in the lead role. The mini-series premieres on Disney+ in late 2023.

