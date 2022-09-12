"Y'all are just some weirdos": Fans slam unwarranted Brie Larson hate as clip of actress addressing her Captain Marvel future goes viral

American actress Brie Larson received immense support online for the role of Captain Marvel after her response from a recent interview went viral.

While talking on the red carpet of the D23 Expo, the 32-year-old was asked by a Variety interviewer how long she will play the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Responding to the question, Brie Larson said:

"I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?"

The actress, who plays the role of Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel, added that she really didn't have the answer to the question.

The clip of the interview went viral and fans supported Brie Larson for her portrayal of the superhero. Meanwhile, others have slammed those who have criticized the actress for seemingly no reason. One fan even took to Twitter to call those hating Larson "weirdos."

Twitter supported Brie Larson after her Captain Marvel future statement

Brie Larson began her Marvel Cinematic Universe journey in 2018 and has faced immense backlash from some fans for her performance.

Fans were reportedly not convinced with Larson's acting and called it "nonchalant" and "flat." This contradicted the comic books where Captain Marvel is supposed to be one of the most powerful heroes in the entire franchise.

Moreover, after Captain Marvel was released, sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb were bombarded with bad reviews by some people who were enraged by the film's strong feminist themes.

However, as soon as the clip of Larson's recent interview went viral, fans began defending her and appreciating her for her role as Captain Marvel. Others made it known that they loved the actress as Captain Marvel and would love to see several films with her essaying the character.

robin 🧸 @wandascazo



at this point brie larson cannot even breathe in peace because mysoginists will jump on her for no reason

Nora Dominick @noradominick just a brie larson as captain marvel tweet. for reasons just a brie larson as captain marvel tweet. for reasons ❤️ https://t.co/2P39ZU5tLv

cam @CameronSilas This really does break my heart man. I love captain marvel and i love brie Larson. I hope she knows how many people love her This really does break my heart man. I love captain marvel and i love brie Larson. I hope she knows how many people love her https://t.co/x9sBSSIsDE

wendy @photonverse Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) @OliverJia1014 Why does Brie Larson go out of her to be as insufferable and unlikable as possible in so many interviews? Probably has one of the most inflated egos of any actor working in Hollywood today. twitter.com/Variety/status… Why does Brie Larson go out of her to be as insufferable and unlikable as possible in so many interviews? Probably has one of the most inflated egos of any actor working in Hollywood today. twitter.com/Variety/status… The way that all Brie Larson does is exist, and it pisses off men is so powerful and sexy of her actually twitter.com/oliverjia1014/… The way that all Brie Larson does is exist, and it pisses off men is so powerful and sexy of her actually twitter.com/oliverjia1014/…

Jamie Jirak @JamieCinematics I would like to go on record saying I love Brie Larson, I love Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and I want more of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. I would like to go on record saying I love Brie Larson, I love Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and I want more of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Nate P @NatePMMA



I hate how some people treated her, she's awesome, I love Brie Larson and I did enjoy captain Marvel

kimberly. @problemsthots



incels asking why she answered like that while they watch every brie larson hate video on youtube.

Luke @LukePrime_



The same people who are mad at her response are the same misogynists who've relentlessly harassed and bullied her for the past 4 years. Considering the countless vile hateful things they said about her this reaction is extremely tame.

Ryan Flynn @ThatGuyRy84 @Variety I’m not a super Brie Larson fan—but these comments are proving her point. She’s joking about everyone hating and every comment is like “ugh, I hate her” @Variety I’m not a super Brie Larson fan—but these comments are proving her point. She’s joking about everyone hating and every comment is like “ugh, I hate her”

Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM @KeyWatkins51299



Good lord



I don't wanna assume this is the case, but honestly, if she is considering leaving the role because of a bunch of fragile internet trolls, let me tell you, @brielarson . Don't. You're an awesome actress, and we wanna see you continue playing Captain Marvel for a long time.

mads @madsagascar



sexist marvel neckbeards for literal years: she’s the fucking worst i wish she were dead or a man what a bitch



brie larson: i don’t know if i’ll ever come back clearly everyone hates me



brie larson: *portrays captain marvel EXACTLY as characterized in the comics*
sexist marvel neckbeards for literal years: she's the fucking worst i wish she were dead or a man what a bitch
brie larson: i don't know if i'll ever come back clearly everyone hates me
neckbeards:

Jerome! @JeromeM94Movies



I mean ever since she made the comment for simply wanting more diversity with critics she has been harassed nonstop. Variety @Variety



I know it was probably more of a joke. But I wouldn't blame Brie Larson if she decides to not play Captain Marvel anymore.
I mean ever since she made the comment for simply wanting more diversity with critics she has been harassed nonstop.

wendy @photonverse leave the brie Larson captain marvel hate train in 2019 like it’s honestly overdone and is stupid and baseless to begin with like, at this point, you have to understand you have no life if you’re still popping veins trying to micro-analyze her body language and every word. leave the brie Larson captain marvel hate train in 2019 like it’s honestly overdone and is stupid and baseless to begin with like, at this point, you have to understand you have no life if you’re still popping veins trying to micro-analyze her body language and every word.

vo @vanillaopinions



brie larson got a ridiculous amount of misogynistic hate from the internet this is actually a totally normal and fine thing to say

watchwithneebz @watchwithneebz Watching #BrieLarson say “does any1 want me to play captain marvel again” breaks my heart. I’ll never forgive the incel bros who doctored & manipulated interviews to gaslit the internet into thinking she was unlikeable. And I hate that it worked and no castmate stood up for her. Watching #BrieLarson say “does any1 want me to play captain marvel again” breaks my heart. I’ll never forgive the incel bros who doctored & manipulated interviews to gaslit the internet into thinking she was unlikeable. And I hate that it worked and no castmate stood up for her.

carrot scraps @CarrotScraps This interview is so sad.



Brie Larson has had to put up with so much unwarranted hate since Captain Marvel and it’s no wonder she’d feel worn down eventually. The hate directed at her seems exhausting and I can’t imagine how strong she has to be to deal with it. This interview is so sad.Brie Larson has had to put up with so much unwarranted hate since Captain Marvel and it’s no wonder she’d feel worn down eventually. The hate directed at her seems exhausting and I can’t imagine how strong she has to be to deal with it. https://t.co/gn0Dc1gpVz

Ty ➃ @ClobberinTyme the Brie Larson hate is so insane because people will write up these massive thinkpieces and record video essays on how she’s “the most insufferable human being ever” and their proof is a clip of her just standing there the Brie Larson hate is so insane because people will write up these massive thinkpieces and record video essays on how she’s “the most insufferable human being ever” and their proof is a clip of her just standing there

Brie Larson likes to keep movie plots a secret from viewers

While talking to Variety on the red carpet, Brie Larson said that it is "kind of fun" to keep secrets. She added that she doesn't want to spoil the experience for people who plan on watching the upcoming film. The actress said:

"Yeah, I dunno, usually I find a way, sometimes I can– on the first one, I'd be like 'You have no idea how many aliens I fought today,' and that would just be my way of being like 'I'm tired.'" But, I dunno, there's something about having a secret that's kinda fun, when it's this, you know what I mean? And it's like delightful, I don't want to ruin the experience for people I want them to go to the theater, it's so much fun."

The Room actress revealed while speaking to Deadline that it was great to work with 20-year-old star Iman Vellani on The Marvels. She added that Vellani is a "really talented, beautiful, special woman" and helped "off-load some of the pressure from Captain Marvel."

She further stated:

"It's great, I mean, I think this is where we need to– we just need more… I know I say that a lot but it’s just like, more, more, more. We need to show different ideas of what it means to be strong, what it means to be flawed, like, what it means to be a superhero.

Brie continued:

There's so many different ways to do it, and I think this movie gets to explore that and off-load some of the pressure from Captain Marvel to be this, like, 'Captain Marvel.' It’s like, 'It's okay. There’s a lot of other really talented, beautiful, special women that can also help make this world a better place.'"

Brie Larson began her acting career in 1998 in the television series To Have & to Hold as Lily Quinn. Since then, she has starred in several series and films like Special Delivery, Raising Dad, 13 Going on 30, Just Peck, The Trouble with Bliss, United States of Tara, The Spectacular Now, Digging for Fire, Basmati Blues and Just Mercy, among others.

