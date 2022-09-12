"Y'all are just some weirdos": Fans slam unwarranted Brie Larson hate as clip of actress addressing her Captain Marvel future goes viral

American actress Brie Larson received immense support online for the role of Captain Marvel after her response from a recent interview went viral.
While talking on the red carpet of the D23 Expo, the 32-year-old was asked by a Variety interviewer how long she will play the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Responding to the question, Brie Larson said:
"I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?"
The actress, who plays the role of Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel, added that she really didn't have the answer to the question.
The clip of the interview went viral and fans supported Brie Larson for her portrayal of the superhero. Meanwhile, others have slammed those who have criticized the actress for seemingly no reason. One fan even took to Twitter to call those hating Larson "weirdos."
Twitter supported Brie Larson after her Captain Marvel future statement
Brie Larson began her Marvel Cinematic Universe journey in 2018 and has faced immense backlash from some fans for her performance.
Fans were reportedly not convinced with Larson's acting and called it "nonchalant" and "flat." This contradicted the comic books where Captain Marvel is supposed to be one of the most powerful heroes in the entire franchise.
Moreover, after Captain Marvel was released, sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb were bombarded with bad reviews by some people who were enraged by the film's strong feminist themes.
However, as soon as the clip of Larson's recent interview went viral, fans began defending her and appreciating her for her role as Captain Marvel. Others made it known that they loved the actress as Captain Marvel and would love to see several films with her essaying the character.
Brie Larson likes to keep movie plots a secret from viewers
While talking to Variety on the red carpet, Brie Larson said that it is "kind of fun" to keep secrets. She added that she doesn't want to spoil the experience for people who plan on watching the upcoming film. The actress said:
"Yeah, I dunno, usually I find a way, sometimes I can– on the first one, I'd be like 'You have no idea how many aliens I fought today,' and that would just be my way of being like 'I'm tired.'" But, I dunno, there's something about having a secret that's kinda fun, when it's this, you know what I mean? And it's like delightful, I don't want to ruin the experience for people I want them to go to the theater, it's so much fun."
The Room actress revealed while speaking to Deadline that it was great to work with 20-year-old star Iman Vellani on The Marvels. She added that Vellani is a "really talented, beautiful, special woman" and helped "off-load some of the pressure from Captain Marvel."
She further stated:
"It's great, I mean, I think this is where we need to– we just need more… I know I say that a lot but it’s just like, more, more, more. We need to show different ideas of what it means to be strong, what it means to be flawed, like, what it means to be a superhero.
Brie continued:
There's so many different ways to do it, and I think this movie gets to explore that and off-load some of the pressure from Captain Marvel to be this, like, 'Captain Marvel.' It’s like, 'It's okay. There’s a lot of other really talented, beautiful, special women that can also help make this world a better place.'"
Brie Larson began her acting career in 1998 in the television series To Have & to Hold as Lily Quinn. Since then, she has starred in several series and films like Special Delivery, Raising Dad, 13 Going on 30, Just Peck, The Trouble with Bliss, United States of Tara, The Spectacular Now, Digging for Fire, Basmati Blues and Just Mercy, among others.