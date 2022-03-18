×
Brie Larson NFT controversy explained as MCU star's metaverse tweet comes under fire

Brie Larson faces controversy over NFTs again (Image via Marvel Studios)
Modified Mar 18, 2022 06:19 PM IST
After receiving a lot of flak last month for endorsing NFTs, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has once again fallen into controversy with her recent tweet about the metaverse. On Thursday, March 17, Larson took to her Twitter to promote Some Place, which claims to offer a mobile metaverse experience and to make digital collectibles accessible.

In a video tweeted by Larson, the 32-year-old star's metaverse avatar was seen in a private gallery showcasing the NFT art pieces she owned. She is also seen exploring the digital environment while interacting with her associates' avatars.

Welcome to my lil corner of the @some_place metaverse. Can’t wait to welcome you all in soon 🤍 https://t.co/QWfsdFGqzr

Mimicking the events of February, when the star updated her profile picture to an NFT art owned by her, Brie Larson faced much criticism from her followers over her promotion of NFTs.

How did the controversy associated with Brie Larson's promotion of NFT start?

#NewProfilePic - got a @FlowerGirlsNFT by @VarvaraAlay 💙 https://t.co/ZJxic6ST75

The controversy began on February 4, when Larson changed her Twitter profile picture to an NFT artwork by Varvara Alay's collection Flower Girls NFT. Along with Larson, actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, and Reese Witherspoon supported the NFT artist by changing their profile pictures to her art.

At the time, many speculated that the actresses were paid to promote the non-fungible token, much to fans' chagrin. All the celebrities promoting the digital art pieces received severe backlash for supporting the new digital trend. Many fans replied to Brie Larson's promotion by pointing out the negative impact of NFT creation and trade.

The minting and trading calculation of the NFTs are done on blockchain technologies that allow miners to power the trade with their computers' graphical power, which uses massive amounts of electricity compared to generic usage of computational power.

Why are people unhappy about Brie Larson's promotion of NFTs?

As per her profile on the OpenSea trading platform, Brie Larson currently owns more than 19 NFT art pieces. However, more digital art could be owned by her on other accounts. One of the primary reasons why the MCU actress receives so much flak over these collections is possibly because Larson uses Ethereum to purchase the NFTs.

Twitter reactions to the actress' latest tweet on NFTs

Here's how her followers reacted to her second promotion of metaverse and NFTs. As soon as she tweeted the promotional-esque video, followers expressed their alleged disappointment and cited the negative impact of NFTs.

Brie Larson going full crypto bro is a fascinating arc twitter.com/brielarson/sta…
@brielarson @some_place u don’t have to keep doing this 😭 twitter.com/forbes/status/…
@brielarson @some_place Brie you're going down a path a path I can't follow https://t.co/f44S2DcAGR
@brielarson @some_place Brie delete this. My parents got run over by a train and fell off a plane because of NFT’s. Please delete this https://t.co/MOOG79hGiL
@brielarson @some_place now queen how can i defend this one https://t.co/JHt64eIr7E
@brielarson @some_place Brie no https://t.co/gG2eONKhiE
@brielarson the nft pfp and now this metaverse ad……the money can not be that tight mother https://t.co/poQROYN6GO
@brielarson @some_place im not mad at u like im sure the check cleared but also lmao https://t.co/HYdvR4MtFb
@brielarson @some_place https://t.co/QWGkhEPIhZ

While all cryptocurrency trades consume massive amounts of power, the Ethereum blockchain is only second to Bitcoin in terms of electricity usage. As per recent reports, Ethereum uses more energy annually than smaller nations like Ireland, Israel, and more.

Furthermore, people's contempt for NFTs could also stem from the risks associated with these tokens if the creator decides to abscond with the buyers' money. Moreover, there are multiple forms of scams linked to cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

