Ironheart in Black Panther 2: 5 top powers and abilities

Ironheart's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been met with a lot of excitement following the character's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dominique Thorne will be playing Riri Williams, who is also popularly known as Ironheart, a pivotal character in the Marvel comics.

Namor, the King of Talocan, is another Marvel character who will be making his on-screen debut with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, along with Ironheart. The time gap between the first Black Panther film and the sequel is also one of the main reasons for the excitement and buzz around the movie.

The character of Ironheart is also going to be explored in a Disney+ show that is up for release in 2023. As this is her first on-screen appearance, it is still unclear what powers the makers have taken directly from the comics and what they have forgone.

Here is a list of powers and abilities that we know are associated with Ironheart so far.

Ironheart's top powers and strengths

1) She has extraordinary people skills

Riri Williams a.k.a Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Univision)

Ironheart's exaggerated everyday skills make her stand out among many other Marvel superheroes. Although she doesn't possess any innate supernatural or superhuman strengths, her street smartness and her ability to convince people into getting what she wants, make her a fairly strong character. This extrovertedness also makes her quick in becoming allies with the most powerful heroes.

Riri Williams became a part of the superhero fraternity via Iron Man, whom she impressed with her quick wit and emotional intelligence. In this sense, Ironheart is extremely similar to Iron Man in how efficient she is in social situations. It is her people skills that allow Riri Williams to efficiently blend into the superhero community without much resistance.

2) Her physical agility and fitness

Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via The Mary Sue)

Ironheart derives most of her strength and abilities from the armor that she makes for herself after being inspired by Tony Stark's superhero suit. While she does not resemble a typically super strong hero, her character, apart from being revolutionary and breaking stereotypes in the context of race, color, and gender, also surprises the audience with the kind of physical abilities she boasts.

Most of Riri Williams' strengths are human but also make her efficient in most situations. Her nimble body and her quick movements make her as physically agile as she is socially impressive. Although most of the powers she derives from her self-made armor are her biggest and most important assets, her general physique and training give her an added advantage.

3) She is a super-genius

Riri Williams from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Brick Fanatics)

At the very early age of five, it was discovered that Riri Williams possesses an extraordinary level of intelligence. She efficiently directs this asset towards her passion for technology and manages to make it to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she further hones her skills. She also has a special interest in space and tries to enroll for a course in NASA.

When Riri Williams meets and gets to know Iron Man for the very first time, she is immediately intrigued by his armor and manages to reverse engineer a similar armor for herself. She does this without any expert help, by gathering material from around the robotics lab. Her technical knowledge also makes her very independent in terms of her abilities.

4) Her super-powerful, self-made armor

Ironheart (Image via HOLLYMOVIES)

Ironheart owes most of her superpowers and her identity as a superhero to her armor. Initially, the suit she builds is fairly raw and crude. However, it manages to give her the power to fly, which is a great asset for a superhero. The suit also lets her capture the enemy in an energy bubble while giving her superhuman strength and magnetic abilities.

Later on, she manages to upgrade to a more compact suit which shares greater similarities with Iron Man's armor. It allows her to use fire as a weapon and derive mental power from the central system that Iron Man mobilizes. Using her intelligence, she upgrades the artificial intelligence used by the armor to optimize its efficiency.

5) She is an efficient multi-tasker

Riri Williams is quite a mutli-tasker (Image via Adweek)

As an extension to her cognitive aptitude, Riri Williams is a brilliant multi-tasker just like Iron Man. She can pay attention to three diverse data sources while performing an extra cognitive function. She can also process codes and computer language super quickly, owing to her special interest and education in the field. This makes her a valuable asset in the MCU, considering how technology-driven most characters are.

Further, her muti-tasking abilities come in extremely handy, especially when the conflict becomes deeper and multi-dimensional. Ironheart's character truly celebrates the wonders that mental abilities can do amidst the traditional stories of physical strength and muscle power.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to premiere on November 11, 2022. While the powers that have been directly adapted from the comics are still unclear, these are some of the strengths that define the comic book character of Riri Williams.

