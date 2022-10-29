Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 5 things to know about Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022, and the trailer has set some very high expectations. The film is a sequel to Black Panther, one of Marvel's most critically acclaimed movies.

A rare achievement for a Marvel film, Black Panther, was nominated for the 91st Academy Awards in seven categories. The film was one of the most appreciated superhero films and became the highest-grossing solo superhero film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the kingdom of Wakanda as its leaders strive to protect it from evil forces following the death of King T'Challa. The trailer also introduced Namor, a widely anticipated villain appearing on screen in this film.

Everything we know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor

1) He is also known as the Sub-Mariner and the King of Atlantis

Namor in a still from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via SuperHeroHypes)

Born to the Atlantean princess, Fen, and an explorer sent to investigate the disappearance of Sir Ernest Shackleton in the Arctic, Namor grows to become the ruler of the oceans, which is one of the main reasons for his power. He is also hailed as the Sub-Mariner and the King of Atlantis, while also being the King of Talocan, an underwater kingdom.

Because of Namor's political influence and power, he becomes a major threat to the people of Wakanda. His strength also makes him a worthy villain in a film like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hints at some substantial drama rather than being a regular superhero film.

2) He might not be a god even in the movies

Namor in a still from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via CNET)

According to the Marvel comics, Namor is not related to the gods and is depicted as just a mutant. However, the recently released trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever suggests that Namor is a god in the movie, which is inconsistent with the narrative in the comics. It could be possible, though, that Namor was initially mistaken to be a god in the movies.

If the movie is directly inspired by the comics, then Namor would end up being a mutant instead of a god. Namor's winged feet in the movies are a mark of his mutation, because of which fans continue to suspect that he is a mutant in the films too.

3) He has a variety of powers

Namor in a still from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Syfy)

Considering his powerful parents and the many titles he bears, Namor has a wide range of powers he uses against enemies, likely to be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As he is the ruler of oceans, Namor can easily communicate with denizens of the sea and swim with ease while being able to breathe underwater.

In the proper context, Namor can also control water and heal wounds when surrounded by water. His powers are extensive as the King of Atlantis can also mobilize his speed and super strength on land while being able to fly, making him a powerful force even above water.

4) He boasts fierce enmity with T'Challa

Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Polygon)

Despite his super strength and extraordinary abilities, Namor isn't defined as either a hero or a villain. His character is well-justified in the comics, and the film adaptation could depict him as a grey character. However, from what the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed so far, Namor seems to be the villain in the film. This makes complete sense, especially considering his fierce enmity with T'Challa.

This rivalry dates back to when Namor first conquered Wakanda using his many powers. In one of the comics, Namor threatens the world above when a part of Atlantis is destroyed due to a nuclear test. Namor's justifications when he makes villainous threats have awarded him quite a fan base.

5) This is his first appearance in a Marvel film

Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Nerdist)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the first film from the Marvel franchise that features Namor. While it seems weird that none of the earlier films used the potential of such a layered entity, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever seems to have featured the character to the fullest by making him a worthy antagonist.

As is true for most superheroes and villains who appear in Marvel films, this may be Namor's first appearance but will certainly not be his last as his character would be further explored in other MCU films. With shows like Loki and Wanda Vision becoming extremely successful, fans may expect a whole narrative around Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

