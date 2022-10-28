Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack list explored

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been one of the most anticipated films of year 2022. The Marvel film is a direct sequel to the Chadwick Boseman-starrer from 2018.

One of the most remarkable things about Black Panther was its soundtrack, which also earned the film an Oscar for Best Original Score at the Academy Awards, a rare feat in the genre.

With the release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever edging closer, we can confirm that the upcoming film's soundtrack will be just as exciting. Details about the score and artists have begun surfacing around the web already.

Though not every detail and every song is out there yet, Rihanna is all set to make her anticipated return to the scene with Lift Me Up. It is an original new song dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman and his character in the film.

The soundtrack of the anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is sure to be a hit among the fans.

Which songs are confirmed for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

After raising expectations with the first film, it would have been quite dissonant for the new film not to have a brilliant soundtrack. Thankfully, the information released so far hints at a more than satisfactory direction.

Rihanna has been off the charts for quite some time. She has not released any new music since her album Anti (2016). Her only musical appearances have been in collaborations with DJ Khalid and PartyNextDoor. Lift Me Up will mark her comeback.

Lift Me Up is set to be released on October 28, 2022. The song was written by Tems, alongside Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and director Ryan Coogler. It will serve as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and King T'Challa. Tems spoke about the song in a statement, and called it a "warm embrace" from everyone she has lost in her life.

Tems also added that Rihanna has been an inspiration for her, so hearing her convey the song was a "great honor."

The three songs confirmed to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are No Woman No Cry by Tems, A Body, A Coffin by Amaarae, and Soy by Santa Fe Klan. The full track list of songs is expected to feature more popular artists.

The original score for the film will be composed by Ludwig Göransson, who was also the man behind the Academy Award-winning soundtrack of the first film. He has done extensive research on African music to make this happen. The producers for the new film's albums include Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan.

According to Marvel, the studio will release the full soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 4, 2022.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

