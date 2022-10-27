The much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was screened in Hollywood on October 26, 2022. Critics and viewers have been praising the film all over Twitter, with some saying it's the best Phase 4 MCU movie.
Many reviews also talked about the late Chadwick Boseman's influence on the film. One user mentioned that the movie is ''a beautifully cathartic tribute'' and that Boseman has had a ''monumental impact'' on the film.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to arrive in theaters on November 11, 2022. It is undoubtedly one of the most widely anticipated films of the year.
Critics and viewers praise Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as they hail it as one of MCU's best flicks
Several critics and viewers took to Twitter to talk about their initial reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Many seemed impressed with the various aspects of the film.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Overall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's early reviews have been positive, and fans can look forward to an emotionally rewarding visual spectacle. Chadwick Boseman was set to star in the film, but his untimely death in August 2020 led to several changes. Marvel reportedly chose not to recast his lead role as T'Challa.
Boseman played the lead role in Ryan Coogler's hit 2018 film, Black Panther, which garnered widespread critical acclaim thanks to the cast's performance and the visual aesthetics. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest MCU films of all time.
More details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, trailer, and cast
The movie is set after T'Challa's death as the Wakanda leaders unite and look to defend their nation from various sinister external forces. A brief description of the movie's plot, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads,
''In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.''
The synopsis further reads,
''As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.''
The emotional and gripping trailer offers a peek into the enchanting world in which the film is set. It promises to live up to its hype, and viewers can look forward to another entertaining flick.
The film stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Lupita Nyong'o, among many others, in significant roles. Wright plays the role of Shuri, T'Challa's sister. The rest of the cast includes Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and many more.
Ryan Coogler is the director and wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. Coogler has directed several popular and acclaimed films over the years, including Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.