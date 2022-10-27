The much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was screened in Hollywood on October 26, 2022. Critics and viewers have been praising the film all over Twitter, with some saying it's the best Phase 4 MCU movie.

Many reviews also talked about the late Chadwick Boseman's influence on the film. One user mentioned that the movie is ''a beautifully cathartic tribute'' and that Boseman has had a ''monumental impact'' on the film.

Kevin McCarthy @KevinMcCarthyTV WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he's truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna's song & Ludwig's score. WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he's truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna's song & Ludwig's score. https://t.co/9eW6uFwP3S

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to arrive in theaters on November 11, 2022. It is undoubtedly one of the most widely anticipated films of the year.

Critics and viewers praise Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as they hail it as one of MCU's best flicks

Several critics and viewers took to Twitter to talk about their initial reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Many seemed impressed with the various aspects of the film.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 @ByClaytonDavis #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. https://t.co/55YSor1PrD

Kevin McCarthy @KevinMcCarthyTV WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he's truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna's song & Ludwig's score. WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he's truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna's song & Ludwig's score. https://t.co/9eW6uFwP3S

Ryden @RydenScarnato #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a powerful film and a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman. There's never been a CBM like it. Really strong performances all around too. Namor's motivations were a little weak and I felt the runtime, but it's still towards the top of Phase 4 for me. #BlackPantherWakandaForever is a powerful film and a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman. There's never been a CBM like it. Really strong performances all around too. Namor's motivations were a little weak and I felt the runtime, but it's still towards the top of Phase 4 for me. https://t.co/CibfaUTNmR

Kristian Harloff @KristianHarloff Just saw #BlackPantherWakandaForever If you’re looking for that Marvel feel that has been missing, this is it. Emotional, maybe 10 minutes too long, but who cares? Overall, a throwback to what made Marvel special in the first place. A beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Just saw #BlackPantherWakandaForever If you’re looking for that Marvel feel that has been missing, this is it. Emotional, maybe 10 minutes too long, but who cares? Overall, a throwback to what made Marvel special in the first place. A beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Ron Burgandy @RonBurgandy69 #BlackPantherWakandaForever Is easily the best of Marvel Phase 4. You can feel the movie is missing it's main star - yet it still manages to pay tribute and stick the landing with some great new characters and a well written emotionally driven story. #BlackPantherWakandaForever Is easily the best of Marvel Phase 4. You can feel the movie is missing it's main star - yet it still manages to pay tribute and stick the landing with some great new characters and a well written emotionally driven story.

Fico @FicoCangiano #WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther https://t.co/dqoSSfnTR9

Castleman @jcastlemanmc I saw #BlackPantherWakandaForever a few days ago. There are a few problems but it's the best film from Phase 4 so far. Ludwig Gorransons score is incredible. And most importantly, no jokes that undermine sincerity! It's just a really well-made film about family, war, and grief. I saw #BlackPantherWakandaForever a few days ago. There are a few problems but it's the best film from Phase 4 so far. Ludwig Gorransons score is incredible. And most importantly, no jokes that undermine sincerity! It's just a really well-made film about family, war, and grief.

Johnny Spector @JohnnySpectorr #BlackPantherWakandaForever seems to me the best Marvel movie in phase 4, Tenoch Huerta steals the show as #Namor , Shuri as the new Black Panther left me wanting more. #BlackPantherWakandaForever seems to me the best Marvel movie in phase 4, Tenoch Huerta steals the show as #Namor, Shuri as the new Black Panther left me wanting more. https://t.co/R1pnhUSw6k

Wilson - BFTV @WMorales_BFTV #BlackPantherWakandaForever gives a fitting tribute to #ChadwickBoseman while introducing new characters & still giving great visuals. Angela Bassett is regal and commanding & Letitia Wright is firmly ready to step up and as well as the returning cast. All will enjoy once again .#BlackPantherWakandaForever gives a fitting tribute to #ChadwickBoseman while introducing new characters & still giving great visuals. Angela Bassett is regal and commanding & Letitia Wright is firmly ready to step up and as well as the returning cast. All will enjoy once again https://t.co/y4bohiCa5u

Brian Davids @PickYourBrian Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. https://t.co/aAK7jjRMra

Overall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's early reviews have been positive, and fans can look forward to an emotionally rewarding visual spectacle. Chadwick Boseman was set to star in the film, but his untimely death in August 2020 led to several changes. Marvel reportedly chose not to recast his lead role as T'Challa.

Boseman played the lead role in Ryan Coogler's hit 2018 film, Black Panther, which garnered widespread critical acclaim thanks to the cast's performance and the visual aesthetics. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest MCU films of all time.

More details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot, trailer, and cast

The movie is set after T'Challa's death as the Wakanda leaders unite and look to defend their nation from various sinister external forces. A brief description of the movie's plot, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads,

''In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.''

The synopsis further reads,

''As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.''

The emotional and gripping trailer offers a peek into the enchanting world in which the film is set. It promises to live up to its hype, and viewers can look forward to another entertaining flick.

The film stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Lupita Nyong'o, among many others, in significant roles. Wright plays the role of Shuri, T'Challa's sister. The rest of the cast includes Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and many more.

Ryan Coogler is the director and wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. Coogler has directed several popular and acclaimed films over the years, including Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes