"The Queen has returned": Rihanna set to release new song for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' sends fans into a frenzy

American pop-queen Rihanna is set to release a new song for the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a social media post, the movie's Twitter handle shared a short clip that shows the film's shimmering title card, which reads "Wakanda Forever."

The animated title card then zooms in to the first R of Forever as the rest of the letters fade away. The final letter R remains in the clip, with a date of October 28. The clip hints that one of RiRi's (as the singer is popularly called) tunes for the movie will be released on Friday this week.

Aside from the looking eyes emoji and the hashtag 'Wakanda Forever,' the post's caption gives no hint of what the artist will release. According to previous reports, Rihanna has worked on two new songs for the film.

The speculated and much-anticipated soundtrack will be Rihanna's fresh work since her 2016 album Anti.

Fans react to Rihanna’s upcoming song teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Netizens were ecstatic after seeing the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and her potential soundtrack for the film. Several fans even said they don't care about new music from other artists now that RiRi is set to release new music. Check out some reactions below.

More about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's soundtrack

In October this year, HITS Daily Double reported that Rihanna had recorded a pair of new songs for the Marvel film. One of these songs is speculated to be played during the film's end credits.

A New York Times journalist, Kyle Buchanan, also supported the claims that one of the reported songs is set to title the film's end credits. He wrote:

“Rumours are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.”

Earlier in July, Marvel shared the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP. It is a three-track sampler curated by the film score's composer, Ludwig Göransson, who has also worked on the first Black Panther soundtrack.

The EP opens with a cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers' No Woman No Cry by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems. The rendition was featured during the recently released preview. The other two tracks in the EP feature Ghanaian artist Amaarae and rapper Santa Fe Klan.

The full trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released earlier this month, with a mash-up of two songs. The trailer begins with Tems' soundtrack titled No Woman No Cry before transitioning into Alright by Kendrick Lamar.

The new trailer revolves around the Kingdom of Wakanda trying to find a new path following the sad passing of its king, T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.

The first Black Panther film (2018) featured Kendrick Lamar as the executive producer of the first film's soundtrack, which included artists like Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on Friday, November 11.

