“Honored on his behalf”: Chadwick Boseman’s wife delivers moving speech as Marvel star receives posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Award

Chadwick Boseman recently won an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his performance in Marvel’s What If…? His wife Simone Boseman accepted the award on his behalf and said:

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new.”

Simone ended by saying that Chad would be so honored and mentioned that she was honored on his behalf. What If…? marked Chadwick’s final appearance as T’Challa before his demise in 2020.

Chadwick Boseman’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chadwick Boseman made his first appearance as T’Challa/Black Panther in the 13th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Civil War. He had already signed a five-picture deal with Marvel Entertainment and did not audition for the role.

During the filming of Civil War, Boseman learned Xhosa from John Kani and used the language for his role. He then developed a Wakandan accent which he used during the production of the film. Speaking about his casting, producer Kevin Feige said that the film needed a character that may not be linked to the Avengers but had a different point of view from the other superheroes.

Chadwick was praised for his performance in Civil War. He reprised his role in a standalone film based on the character, which was released in 2018. The film grossed around 1.3 billion at the box office and was the first superhero film nominated for an Academy Award.

Boseman reprised his role in two more films – Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame which ended up being the highest-grossing films of 2018 and 2019. He then voiced the T’Challa’s alternate versions in the animated series, What If…?, which premiered on Disney+ in 2021.

Chadwick Boseman’s death and reactions

Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and was battling the fourth stage of the disease in 2020. However, he never revealed his diagnosis to anyone except his family members.

Boseman continued to work in films and was undergoing several surgeries and chemotherapy at the same time. However, he passed away at the age of 43 on August 28, 2020, and his memorial was held the following month.

Boseman’s family announced the news of his death on August 29, 2020, and it received around 6 million likes in 24 hours and reached 7 million by August 31, 2020. Chadwick’s demise was linked to the death of other black stars like Kobe Bryant and Naya Rivera, who passed away unexpectedly that same year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes