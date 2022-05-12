When will Kendrick Lamar release his next album?

Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential rappers of all time, has been away from the public eye for far too long. Since K-Dot has been known to be one to stay away from social media life, it's something you can easily expect from him.

But it's not just Lamar's next appearance that his fans are waiting for, it's also his next album that has been due for, let's say, a very long time now.

K-Dot resurfaced at the Super Bowl after being MIA since 2018

Lamar's last major project dropped more than four years ago. He produced music for MCU's Black Panther: The Album, which was released on February 9, 2018.

The filmmakers wanted Lamar to produce music that would very much align with the movie theme itself, and K-Dot did. The album also received positive ratings from critics. Just three of the songs from it collectively recorded 700+ million views on YouTube. It was the last time fans listened to Lamar's voice on a solo track.

Since then, Lamar has been lurking in the shadows. He did come out on two occasions, though. The first was when he was featured on three tracks from Baby Keem's album, The Melodic Blue, released last year. The second was when the Compton-born rapper performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which also featured artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and a few more.

Now, over the past few months, some notable rap artists, such as J.Cole, Drake, and Kanye West, have dropped albums that have received great reviews. However, K-Dot is about to hop back into the rap scene soon and reclaim his throne.

Kendrick Lamar to release his next album on May 13

Last August, Kendrick Lamar teased that he was producing his next and final album under the label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). The Pulitzer-winning artist didn't put a date out for the release of his next project. But three weeks ago, he caused a whirlpool in the rap scene after revealing that he will release his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on May 13, 2022.

Lamar even dropped a single from his upcoming album last Friday. Titled The Heart Part 5, the song has already become a hit in the rap community, with multiple prominent artists talking about it nonstop.

As seen in the visuals, K-Dot has used deep fake technology to mimic the faces of important figures such as Will Smith, Nippsy Hustle, Kobe Bryant, and a few others to talk about the issues that are rooted deep in the American community.

Unfortunately, this will be Kendrick Lamar's last album with TDE. He'll now focus more on PGLang, which is described as a multilingual, artist-friendly service company. K-Dot founded it about two years ago. So far, the roster for the company includes the Compton-born rapper himself, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone.

