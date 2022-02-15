Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LVI look: Everything you need to know

Kendrick Lamar just brought an oasis of glamor this Sunday night during Super Bowl LVI half-time. He decided to represent his hometown (Los Angeles) in style by wearing a custom Louis Vuitton.

Lamar was surrounded by men wearing "Dre Day" sashes as he performed his hit singles "Alright" and the intro of "m.A.A.d city." He wore an all-black outfit from the label Louis Vuitton which was as good as the performance itself.

Kendrick Lamar's outfit for the Super Bowl LVI

If you aren't a sports fan and you tune in just to watch the Super Bowl for the main events like the half-time show, you must know Kendrick Lamar's show with four other headliners Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige made a truly extraordinary performance.

A rap royalty, Pulitzer Prize winner, and a Los Angeles native himself, Kendrick showed up in a custom Louis Vuitton suit for his Pepsi half-time performance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Grammy-winner sported a black double-breasted wool suit that had jewelry buttons. He wore a silk shirt that debuted in January 2022 on Louis Vuitton's runway for the final collection of Virgil Abloh.

He accessorized his outfit with black leather gloves and black leather boots. Lamar is known as an 'LV' fanatic himself and has referenced the house in several of his songs, such as "Money Trees" and "A Little Appalled." He also wore jewelry from Tiffany & Co., which included Tiffany Victoria®, Tiffany T, Elsa Peretti®, Tiffany HardWear, and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® designs, including a set of three brooches from the Tiffany archives.

Los Angeles hosted the Super Bowl LVI after almost three decades, and Kendrick, as a native himself, made his hometown proud.

Kendrick Lamar was dancing before the men clad in all-black appeared. The double-breasted coat was covered in military medals. He also sported an interesting hairstyle for the event, where he was in braids.

The look sported by Lamar made Twitter immediately pounce on the comparison of the rapper to Michael Jackson. Jackson also performed at the same venue in 1993 while wearing an outfit in fondness for the faux-military concept.

Richard Henry @_Bukie_ Dear twitter,

Kendrick Lamar is our generations Michael Jackson. Dear twitter,Kendrick Lamar is our generations Michael Jackson.

Also Read Article Continues below

It has been a while since we saw Kendrick Lamar come into the spotlight, as he has been lying low for a few months now. While it has been five years since he released his last album, "DAMN," he did feature on Baby Keem's recent tracks, who was also nominated for best new artist at the Grammys this spring. Seeing him back on stage, that too in an excellent fit, made many fans excited.

Edited by R. Elahi