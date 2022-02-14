×
Super Bowl 2022: Hilarious 50 Cent 'Upside Down' memes take over the internet 

50 Cent's appearance at the Super Bowl 2022 gained the attention of the internet (Image via Weiss Eubanks/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Feature

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg managed to impress everyone at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and were also joined by 50 Cent.

Both artists started the performance on February 13 with a few hits including The Next Episode and California Love. 50 Cent turned out to be a surprise guest as he also performed In Da Club on a set piece below Snoop and Dre.

The public cheered for them and they were joined by Mary J. Blige, Kendrick, and Eminem, raising the energy with their performance. Snoop and Dre took over the stage and ended the event with Still D.R.E., joined by all the artists at the end of the song.

50 Cent appeared upside down in the Super Bowl Show

Also known as Curtis James Jackson III, he entered late into the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and fans were not prepared. The rapper was not in the pre-released lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.

The show started with performances by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, who performed on top of a set of two white buildings. They performed a version of California Love.

50 Cent rehearses for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
50 Cent rehearses for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The camera then focused on the lower floor of one of the buildings where 50 Cent was hanging upside down, a reference to the video of his hit single, In Da Club.

Curtis ended the performance standing the right way up among a group of dancers, and the show then continued with appearances from Blige, Lamar, and Eminem.

However, Curtis’ entrance became a topic of discussion on social media as fans started posting memes about his upside-down performance.

50 cent waiting for his part in the halftime show #SuperBowl https://t.co/hWZaOp6N7p
50 CENT AT THE HALFTIME SHOW AND HE DID THE UPSIDE DOWN IN DA CLUB INTRO 😭😭😭😭 5TH GRADE ME IS THRIVING RIGHT NOW #SuperBowl https://t.co/OWJA5zpoe3
50 cent waiting for his turn like:#PepsiHalftime #HalfTimeShow https://t.co/l8nHDRpU5Q
Seeing 50 Cent surprise appearance at halftime show had me like.. #HalfTimeShow https://t.co/1CEaSCryxY
50 cent came in like #HalfTimeShow https://t.co/GNbN7WRX74
Me seeing 50 Cent at the halftime #SuperBowl https://t.co/hOHllgJdjI
50 cent after he finished his song #HalfTimeShow #PepsiHalftime https://t.co/1XlB8ljopF
When 50 Cent came on https://t.co/cRk0x4xFKP
50 Cent hanging there waiting for snoop like: #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow https://t.co/kGZQjAyX09
50 cent waiting for his part the whole time #HalfTimeShow https://t.co/cSbGcy9DBJ

Before the event, Snoop Dogg had mentioned that performing at a halftime show was a dream come true in an interview with The Associated Press. He had also said how he thought it was a dream since he couldn't believe they would let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl. He further added:

“We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

Mary J. Blige revealed that she was not paid to perform but was not bothered about it since it was an opportunity of a lifetime.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
