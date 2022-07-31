Top 5 Moments In Loki

Loki has been one of the most-watched shows on Disney+. The series has action, mystery, and mild comedy and sheds some much-needed light on the morally gray character Loki, Thor's adopted brother.

With the recent commencement of filming for season two, Tom Hiddelston was seen working alongside Owen Wilson in England’s Pinewood Studios. The series's first season revolves around Loki using the Tesseract to travel between time and space to escape arrest. However, he runs into the Time Variance Authority (TVA) who placed him under arrest for violating TVA’s code.

In preparation for the second season slated for next year, it is only fair to look back at the most endearing moments of the first season, Thus, in this article we'll be looking at five best moments in Loki which made the show even more precious to the fans.

Best Moments from Loki

5) Loki finds the Infinity Stones at the TVA

Loki and the Infinity stones (Image via Marvel)

This important fact might change the whole fabric and meaning of the “Infinity Saga.” While Loki manages to escape the TVA briefly, he runs into an office demanding that one of the employees give him the Tesseract that he came with. When the employee does so, the protagonist sees that they possess a slew of other infinity stones. Though the employee finds them unimportant, he claims that the workers sometimes use them as paper weights.

What’s so important about the scene is the nonchalant attitude of the employee. As Loki stands stunned, he realizes that the TVA may be a higher power than he previously imagined. However, that may also mean that the events surrounding the entire MCU, up until now, might have been completely pointless in the eyes of the TVA.

4) The introduction of Sylvie

Sophia Di Martino plays Sylvie (Image via Marvel)

By the end of the first episode, Mobius enlists the God of Mischief to help him find a variant of the latter. After the two have completed their ample research on where the suspect may strike next, Loki is able to corner the figure during a terrible hurricane that is set to hit Alabama in the year 2050. At first, the figure speaks to him by taking possession of other people’s bodies. But soon it is revealed that this version of Loki happens to be a woman.

What kept the audience on edge was the fact that everybody assumed it would be a Loki completely resembling “the original”. However, the variant was shown to be a more conniving and manipulative female variant that gave the original MCU version a run for his money.

3) Performing on the train

Loki on the train (Image via Marvel)

In this sequence, audiences are greeted with Tom Hiddleston’s devious anti-hero singing inside the train that he and his variant boarded. While getting to know each other, they become more sympathetic to each other’s plight as different variations of "themselves".

When Sylvie wakes up, she hears the antihero singing gleefully and shouting, “ANOTHER!” like Hemsworth’s Thor in his origin story. It proves to be a funny as well as an emotional scene like the song he sings.

2) Other Lokis

Other variants in the series (Image via Marvel)

After the villain-turned-hero is “pruned,” he is transported to a Void at the end of time. From there, he meets a litany of other Lokis and learns more about what they have done. One of them even claims to have killed Thor. That already sounds like a nice spin-off fans would be dying to see anyway. However, the small Loki party is ambushed by a larger, more devious group of variants who end up turning on each other.

It is such a treat to see a variety of the same figure all together in one place. What seems like a fever dream is one of the best moments in MCU history. It’s a gritty moment in the series but leaves the audience wanting more.

1) He Who Remains

Jonathan Majors as 'He Who Remains' (Image via Marvel)

This was the scene that fans were waiting for in the series. When the two variants travel to the Citadel, they encounter the ancient creator of the TVA, “He Who Remains.” It is implied that he is a variant of Kang the Conqueror, who is set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The mysterious character gives the two a choice: they can either kill him and start a multi-versal war or replace him as the overseer of the TVA. Sylvie chooses the former.

This scene was dark and humorous but equally enlightening. It made for a perfect finale for the series and only made fans wonder what season two will hold. Fans might have a different opinion, but what remains at the core of understanding is that the series brilliantly explores the story of an earnest antihero who might not have seen his own standalone series in the MCU had it included his brother, Thor.

