10 features of Riri Williams' Ironheart suit/armor amid leaked set photos of the upcoming MCU series

The much-awaited MCU series Ironheart is finally making its way to Disney Plus, with Dominique Thorne currently filming for the same in Atlanta.

Pictures of the Iron Armor from the set were leaked on August 8 and have been spreading across the internet like wildfire ever since. While two of the pictures show Thorne in a motion capture suit, donning half the armor, a third one captures the complete look of the Ironheart armor.

Ironheart chronicles the story of Riri Williams, a student from MIT who follows in the footsteps of Tony Stark and goes on to develop her own suit of iron. While the series will have elements of nostalgia connected to the Iron Man suit, it will majorly focus on the young woman studying at MIT to reach her goal of building a similar armour.

Leaked set photos from Ironheart garner mixed responses over the armor's bulky esthetics

The rather chunky armor, inspired by earlier versions of Iron Man armors like Mark 2, 3, and 4 has come under heavy criticism from some Marvel fans.

However, it is important to bear in mind that the Iron Armor will be subject to improvement as the character progresses in future MCU projects, just as was the case with Tony Stark's suits.

Having taken a look at the leaked pictures of the current suit, let us deduce the features that the Ironheart armor is expected to hold.

Flame Thrower, Arc Reactor and more: 10 powerful features we can expect in the Ironheart suit

1) Heads-up display

It is dark all around for a human being encased in a metal container, which is exactly why a heads-up display is a must-have for any Iron Armor. Given that every Iron Man armor except Mark 1 has a built-in display, we are sure that the Ironheart armor will have one too.

The display not only helps the pilot with vision but also updates them with important suit stats like power level, weaponry, armor status and much more.

2) Increased Strength

The bulky nature of the Ironheart armor will ensure that the suit holds enormous power. The Iron Man Mark 3 suit was able to lift an SUV that weighed around 3700 pounds. We are sure William’s armor holds more or less similar power.

3) Improved Durability

Ironheart's armor is rumored to be made of Vibranium metal, which is famous for absorbing kinetic energy. If the rumors are true, the armor can be exceptionally durable and even stronger than the last armor Tony Stark donned i.e. Mark 85.

The suit’s frame looks sturdy and dense, which is sure to grant the pilot super durability. The initial Ironman armor Mark 3 effortlessly took on the direct impact of a missile. Riri William’s armor is bulky to make it more durable.

4) Armor Suit-up feature

While the bulky armor has its perks, it also comes with drawbacks. The first one is the assembly of the armor over the user’s body. Initially, even Tony Stark needed a helping hand to assemble the Iron Armor.

We hope Williams' armor has an auto suit-up feature and will treat fans to some amazing suit-up scenes.

5) Arc Reactor

The biggest change in Williams' armor comes in the form of the Arc Reactor. Only a few people like Peter Parker and Anton Vanko were able to replicate Stark’s technology, which ranks Williams among the few geniuses.

Unlike the original Ironman armor, which had a reactor hole in the center chest area, Ironheart has it over the left chest just like in comics. While in the comics, the hole for the reactor was heart-shaped, in the leaked pictures, the design is different.

6) Repulsors

Ironman’s Repulsors are his primary weapons. Tony Stark used this weapon to subdue Obadiah Stane, fight the God of Thunder, Thor and even the Mad Titan, Thanos. Such a powerful weapon is a must-have in the Iron arsenal.

7) Flame Thrower

The first weapon that Tony Stark ever used in the Ironman armor was the classic Flame thrower. The flame spewing gun fitted on the hefty Mark 1 was used to subdue the Ten Rings terrorists in the cave where Tony Stark was held captive.

While it is a more traditional weapon with a simple mechanism, it does the job of keeping enemies at a distance while simultaneously raising the temperature of the area. In the leaked pictures, the gun on the right arm of the Ironheart armor sure does look like a flame thrower.

8) AI Companion

Iron armor is a complicated machinery and it is near impossible for the human mind to keep up with its status and working. This is where the AI companion comes in handy. Except for the crude Mark 1, every other Iron armor had an AI companion. First, it was Paul Bettany’s J.A.R.V.I.S who was later replaced by F.R.I.D.A.Y.

Even other suits designed by Tony Stark like the Spiderman suit and the Iron-Spider suit had an AI companion. Given that Riri Williams is as smart as her idol, it can be expected that she too will use AI to help her with the suit.

9) Flight

What is an Ironman suit that does not fly? Almost all Ironman armor, including bulkier ones like Mark 1 and the Hulkbuster, could take flight. Which is why we have reason to believe that Ironheart can take flight as well.

Fans are waiting for the series to recreate the amazing scene from Iron Man 2008 when Tony Stark takes the first flight in his Mark 2.

10) Solution to the icing problem

Sometimes, simple features turn out to be a lifesaver. Tony Stark learned from his first flight that icing problems at high altitude could be a real bummer. He solved the issue and it served him well as the simple problem became the final nail in Obadiah Stane’s coffin in the climatic fight of the first installment of Ironman.

In keeping with that, it can be expected that Riri Williams too will encounter and find an effective solution to the icing problem when it comes to her Iron Armor.

In brief, about Ironheart's upcoming outing

Ironheart will be released on Disney Plus in Fall 2023. The series features a remarkable cast with Dominique Thorne in the titular role, along with Manny Montana, Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich.

However, before getting her own stand-alone series, Riri Williams will make her MCU debut in this year’s most anticipated Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the trailer for the film, Williams can be seen carving out a heart on Vibranium sheets as she prepares to take on the forces of Atlantis.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

