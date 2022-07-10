How did 'Thor: Love and Thunder' change the origins of Jane Foster's Goddess of Thunder? Movie vs Comics explored

With Thor: Love and Thunder, we saw Natalie Portman return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the best way possible. For the first time since Thor: The Dark World in 2013, Portman joins Thor in the fight as she wields the Mjolnir and turns herself into the Goddess of Thunder.

Natalie Portman stole the show in Thor: Love and Thunder with her performance as Mighty Thor. Wielding the Mjolnir, she brought the story of Mighty Thor onto the screen from the comics. However, some liberties were definitely taken over here while adapting Jane Foster's tragic story from the comics.

So, with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, let's take a look at how the origins for the comic and movie Mighty Thor differ.

Warning: Spoilers for the movie will be mentioned here.

Changes between the comic and movie's Goddess of Thunder explored as Thor: Love and Thunder has released in cinemas

Comic Mighty Thor Origins

Mighty Thor from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the comics, Jane Foster finds herself diagnosed with breast cancer after the deaths of her ex-husband and child in a car accident. After Thor approaches her to represent Midgard in the Council of the Worlds, she decides to get therapy but refuses his advances of receiving magical treatment from Asgard.

When Nick Fury tells Thor that "Gorr was right," he loses his worthiness to Mjolnir and drops it. The hammer then starts communicating with Jane Foster who picks it up and transforms into the Mighty Thor. Her cancer however goes away when she suits up, but it returns with a vengeance when she transforms back into her normal form. During the entire run, Thor never finds out that Jane is actually the one going around with Mjolnir.

Mighty Thor from the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

However, he does accept that she can control the hammer better and lets her be with Mjolnir.

Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster is suddenly revealed to have Stage 4 cancer. The plotline around Foster's cancer is adapted for the movie albeit with some liberties. Jane travels to New Asgard and wields a broken Mjolnir after reading a book on Norse mythology which stated that Mjolnir could grant good health to its wielder.

Jane then transforms into the Mighty Thor and is discovered by Thor when he reaches there to fight Gorr the God Butcher.

mabe ✵ @dragonevenstar #ThorLoveAndThunder #MightyThor

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The fact that Jane could enter Valhalla even when she didn't die on the battlefield, but battling against cancer, meaning that she was, even without the hammer, a warrior, it's such a beautiful message🥺 #JaneFoster SPOILERSThe fact that Jane could enter Valhalla even when she didn't die on the battlefield, but battling against cancer, meaning that she was, even without the hammer, a warrior, it's such a beautiful message🥺 #ThorLoveAndThunder #MightyThor #JaneFoster SPOILERS...........The fact that Jane could enter Valhalla even when she didn't die on the battlefield, but battling against cancer, meaning that she was, even without the hammer, a warrior, it's such a beautiful message🥺 https://t.co/IlFzqQfnqV

We also discover later on then that Jane's cancer does return back in a worse way after transforming to Thor. While here, Thor and Jane's romance starts blooming again.

There are other huge differences in both the stories, like how Thor doesn't really know its Jane wielding the Mjolnir in comics, while in the movie it's totally the opposite. There is also the point of Jane's ex-husband and son dying that's not present in the film and also the fact that she is asked to represent Midgard.

mabe ✵ @dragonevenstar #ThorLoverAndThunder

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

"First of, the name is Mighty Thor! Second, if you can't say Mighty Thor, I'll accept Dr. Jane Foster! Three... Eat. My. HAMMER.!" YEEEES JANE SLAAAAAY BADASS QUEEN #MightyThor SPOILERS"First of, the name is Mighty Thor! Second, if you can't say Mighty Thor, I'll accept Dr. Jane Foster! Three... Eat. My. HAMMER.!" YEEEES JANE SLAAAAAY BADASS QUEEN #ThorLoverAndThunder #MightyThor SPOILERS........"First of, the name is Mighty Thor! Second, if you can't say Mighty Thor, I'll accept Dr. Jane Foster! Three... Eat. My. HAMMER.!" YEEEES JANE SLAAAAAY BADASS QUEEN https://t.co/cjk1o3PsJ9

You can check out Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, playing in theatres right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far