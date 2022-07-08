How did Thor: Love and Thunder change Gorr the God Butcher? Comics vs movies (changes explored)

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, we have finally seen Christian Bale return to the comic book genre of films once more. After playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, Bale takes up a more villainous role here and portrays Gorr the God Butcher.

Seeking revenge, his character just wants to end all gods.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr's origins and weapons differ significantly from the source material. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe not having the symbiotes and a bunch of other elements, it did make sense with the changes they made to Gorr.

So, with Thor: Love and Thunder's release, let's look at the difference between the comics and the movie when it comes to Gorr the God Butcher.

How Gorr the God Butcher was changed for Thor: Love and Thunder

While Gorr the God Butcher's motivations for killing all the gods in Thor: Love and Thunder are similar in both media, the overall execution heavily differs. Also, Gorr's appearance in the movie changed compared to the comics.

Director Taika Waititi maintains all the core characteristics of Gorr introduced in the comics by his creators Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic. However, a few differences here and there still make the characters different.

Gorr the God Butcher in comics

In the comics, Gorr was born on a planet with no name and one constantly prone to earthquakes. Many would live under starvation, and he would always be told to look up to the gods and praise them.

A few years would pass by, and he would get married, but sadly, his wife would die during an earthquake, and Gorr would have to raise his children alone.

One by one, Gorr's children would die due to starvation, and he would lose faith in the gods, which caused his tribe to send him to exile. In banishment, he would find a golden god fighting with the symbiote god Knull.

When the god would plead with Gorr for help, he would deny him, and Knull would kill him off. Knull then gave Gorr the All-Black Necrosword, and his tirade against the gods would begin.

Using the symbiotic powers of the Necrowsword, Gorr would go through the universe killing all and any gods he could find.

Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder

In the movie, Gorr travels around a desert with his daughter. After being unable to find water, he would lie down with his daughter while she passed away.

He would then be called into an Oasis nearby and find the Golden God Rapu. Enjoying fruits and entertainment, Gorr asks for his reward as he has suffered enough, but Rapu dismisses him.

Gorr sees that Rapu has recently killed the holder of the Necrosword, and it starts calling him as he seeks revenge. Rapu, growing tired of Gorr, picks him up and starts strangling him.

Gorr's hate fuels the Necrosword as it chooses him, and he stabs Rapu in the neck with it. So begins Gorr's journey of revenge.

While the Necrosword in the comic utilizes symbiote-like powers, the sword has the power of shadows and darkness here.

Thor: Love and Thunder indeed took some huge swings with the character of Gorr, even to the point of changing his look, but Christian Bale still does his best with it. The film is playing in theatres right now.

