What is All-Black Necrosword? Thor: Love and Thunder official trailer connects Gorr the God Butcher with Venom and symbiotes

Gorr, the God Butcher, made an impressive debut in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. The God Butcher will be portrayed by Batman actor Christian Bale. He was seen wielding the All-Black Necrosword in the trailer and uttered an intimidating line about how he would kill all gods.

With Gorr the God Butcher's origins being incredibly tragic, the All-Black Necrosword is a massive part of him in the comics. It's as essential to him as Mjolnir is to Thor. It's the source of all his powers and has nefarious connections to one of Spider-Man's biggest villains. So with that being said, let's explore what exactly is the deal with the All-Black Necrosword.

Exploring the origins behind Gorr the God Butcher's All-Black Necrosword

Christian Bale as Gorr (Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Gorr, the God Butcher, was introduced to the Thor comics in 2013. Fueled with rage for the gods, Gorr was seen leading a one-person army to kill them all as he felt they had betrayed him.

Gorr was born on a name-less planet prone to earthquakes and hardly had any water on it. Everyone who lived there suffered. With him constantly being told to praise the gods, Gorr would always question their faith. One day when an earthquake killed his wife and his children started dying due to starvation, Gorr lost his faith in the gods and was banished into exile.

While roaming on his planet, he came across the symbiote god Knull, who was fighting a Golden God with the All-Black Necrosword. When heavily wounded, the god begged Gorr for help, but Knull noticed his rage and passed on the sword to him. Having the means to kill the gods now, Gorr would travel across the universe, finding them and slaughtering them.

The All-Black Necrosword is one of the most potent weapons in the Marvel universe. It's made with the same material as Symbiote's. It helps Gorr create tendrils to fight his enemies. He can even make shapes out of it, which can help him in a battle. For example, Gorr the God Butcher once used it to make wings.

The All-Black sword also carries the powers of the first symbiote ever made by Knull. He has many abilities that a normal symbiote wouldn't have. For starters, it's almost resistant to sound and fire.

For those who don't know who Knull is, he is the symbiote god who is responsible for their creation. He created All-Black, the first symbiote from the remains of a Celestial. Through that, it became the Necrosword which enhances the power of its wielder. Hence, Gorr, the God Butcher, is extremely powerful. So powerful that even three Thors couldn't take him down in the comics.

Now, Knull hasn't been introduced yet in the MCU. Even the Necrosword itself wasn't shown in action during the trailer. So we aren't exactly sure how he will be incorporated here. From its looks, the design itself is pretty different compared to its appearance in the comics.

However, Venom is officially a part of the MCU now, so maybe we might be getting Knull in the future. Hopefully, its symbiotic powers will be featured here.

You can check out the All-Black Necrosword and Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher in action when Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theatres on July 8, 2022.

