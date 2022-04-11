How does Gorr the God Butcher look like in Marvel Comics? Origin explored amid Thor 4 toy design leak

Leaked pictures of the Gorr the God Butcher toy have given fans a first look at Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale's character in MCU's upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, or Thor 4 in short.

Ravager Thor, King Valkyrie, and Star-Lord are among the figures included in this Marvel Legends toy set. Gorr's piece is shown in one of the seven boxes.

While Thor: Love & Thunder is another MCU blockbuster in the works, no trailer has been released yet. The villain Gorr the God Butcher will be brought to life in the movie by Academy Award winner, Christian Bale. It is first live-action film, and everyone is curious about how he will approach his role as Gorr.

Caleb Borchers @CalebABorchers BREAKING: Photo of Gorr in Thor Love and Thunder. BREAKING: Photo of Gorr in Thor Love and Thunder. https://t.co/deXPP0ZN4q

Fans have only had a glimpse of the character from images of Bale on set from afar. While many speculated that the appearance was incomplete and CGI would be added later to enhance the look, it appears that this isn't the case based on a few recently released photographs from the project's impending Marvel Legends wave.

First look at Christain Bale's Gorr the God Butcher in MCU's upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder

The MCU's take on Gorr the God Butcher seems to be very distinct from his comic book version. He has hollowed eyes and wields a black sword, but the similarities end there. Not only does he lack head tentacles, but Gorr's costume lacks all of the black coloring from the comics.

Dylanjett @zJett_ @3CFilmss Has A black sword but isn't covered in all black and instead white robes. Could just be a design change or they weren't able to use all black bc of Sony or just didn't want to involve them, which is understandable. @3CFilmss Has A black sword but isn't covered in all black and instead white robes. Could just be a design change or they weren't able to use all black bc of Sony or just didn't want to involve them, which is understandable. https://t.co/iwzOd92oVU

Many fans are questioning the villain's first look since it doesn't appear to be very close to the comics, with the most notable difference being the absence of the head tentacles and the black robe.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes I see a lot of people complaining about Gorr’s design but I’m a fan of consistently being reminded that Marvel got CHRISTIAN BALE to do this movie. I see a lot of people complaining about Gorr’s design but I’m a fan of consistently being reminded that Marvel got CHRISTIAN BALE to do this movie. https://t.co/x9enmpKhUc

Fans are not satisfied with MCU's Gorr the God Butcher toy design and they have taken to Twitter to discuss the matter and compare the movie look with that of the comic.

Walt @Uber_Kryptonian Not a fan of the Gorr design. The comic version wasn’t some epic thing either, but at least it looked alien. Not a fan of the Gorr design. The comic version wasn’t some epic thing either, but at least it looked alien. https://t.co/SF2L1Kl5sU

Some gave Star Wars references.

Dennis @ZingyTunia @therealsupes I wish they went comic accurate he looks like white vision wearing Jedi robes lol @therealsupes I wish they went comic accurate he looks like white vision wearing Jedi robes lol https://t.co/REWkg6LJhw

While others compared the look to Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort.

Anthony 😵‍💫 @DonCorletony @therealsupes Christian Bale’s Gorr literally looks more like Voldemort than comic Gorr looks like Voldemort @therealsupes Christian Bale’s Gorr literally looks more like Voldemort than comic Gorr looks like Voldemort

Exploring the origins of Gorr the God Butcher amid Thor 4 design leak

Gorr the God Butcher keeps his pledge to slaughter all the gods, courtesy of his strong bond with the All-Black, the earliest symbiote and most ancient evil.

Gorr debuted in Thor: God of Thunder #1 in 2012, and is a relatively new addition to Thor's cast of characters. In the first 11 issues of Thor: God of Thunder, Gorr is the major antagonist. Previously an average alien, he was driven insane by the deaths of his wife and children.

After doubting the existence of the gods, he was banished by his fanatically religious community. However, Gorr had an epiphany after traversing the wastelands and witnessing a battle between two mighty gods. He concluded that if gods exist but do not answer their devotees' pleas, they do not deserve to exist.

Gorr acquired immense abilities after seizing the All-Black the Necrosword and embarked on a mission to kill every god in the realm. This search led him to Earth in the Middle Ages, where he kidnapped and tormented a young Thor in exchange for knowledge about the gods of Asgard. Thor fled and wounded Gorr, thinking that the threat had been eliminated.

MCU Report @MCUReport Leaked Marvel Legends #ThorLoveAndThunder packaging shows the first promo arts of Thor, Mighty Thor, Gorr, King Valkyrie, & Star-Lord! Leaked Marvel Legends #ThorLoveAndThunder packaging shows the first promo arts of Thor, Mighty Thor, Gorr, King Valkyrie, & Star-Lord! https://t.co/sq8PTMrj9K

However, Gorr reappears in the present, and fans are hoping Thor: Love and Thunder will tell them the story in detail. Although the toy designs are impressive, it is MCU's Thor 4 that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee