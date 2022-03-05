Kelvin Gastelum picks Christian Bale as his Batman but says he loved Robert Pattinson's rendition 

Kelvin Gastelum seems to be a fan of Batman movies. Out of all the actors who've played the Caped Crusader on-screen, Gastelum picked English actor Christian Bale's rendition of the character as his favorite.

Although he picked Bale as his favorite Batman, Gastelum was also full of praise for the latest version of the Caped Crusader played by Robert Pattinson in the recently released The Batman. Gastelum took to Twitter to reveal that he loved the movie which was directed by Matt Reeves and has earned rave reviews from critics.

Saw #TheBatman yesterday!! And I loved it! It's incredibly Sick and twisted and dark! it's so good! Solid 8.5/10

The movie marks Pattinson's debut in the role of billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne, who doubles up as the Dark Knight to save Gotham city. Bale previously played the superhero in the popular Dark Knight Trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, appearing thrice as Batman between 2005 and 2012.

He is widely regarded as the best actor to have portrayed Batman on screen. The 2008 film The Dark Knight, starring Bale as Wayne and Heath Ledger as his arch-nemesis The Joker, is widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies of all time.

When is Kelvin Gastelum returning to the octagon?

Kelvin Gastelum is all set to return to the octagon on April 9 to face Nassourdine Imavov in a middleweight clash at UFC 273. After initially establishing himself as a legitimate contender in the 185 lbs division, Gastelum went on a losing skid, ending up winning just one out of his last six fights in the UFC.

Gastelum will be desperate to get back in the win column at UFC 273 when he takes on Imavov, but the job at hand is not an easy one. Imavov is steadily making his way through the ranks in the division and has put away the likes of Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch.

He'll be looking to pick up what could be the biggest win of his career thus far against Gastelum.

