Mighty Thor release date revealed in a Marvel's Avengers trailer

Marvel's Avengers has needed content for quite some time. Depending on the version of the game players have, the last new hero that was added was either Black Panther or Spider-Man. Since then, no new characters have been added—until now.

Jane Foster—yes, the love interest of Thor—will be added to the roster. Of course, she isn’t the kind of hero that would use gadgets like Black Widow; instead, this Jane Foster is the Mighty Thor.

In a fun, comic book-like trailer by artist Takeshi Miyazawa, Jane Foster was revealed as Mighty Thor. In addition to a quick backstory, developer Crystal Dynamics was kind enough to give a release date, too.

Mighty Thor will join Marvel's Avengers on June 28, 2022

Marvel's Avengers @PlayAvengers From an apocalypse of fire and blood to a new world.



The Mighty Thor may be no stranger to battling gods, evil, and disease, but traveling between universes is a new kind of experience. Watch The Mighty Thor: Out of Time to see how Jane Foster joins our Avengers! From an apocalypse of fire and blood to a new world.The Mighty Thor may be no stranger to battling gods, evil, and disease, but traveling between universes is a new kind of experience. Watch The Mighty Thor: Out of Time to see how Jane Foster joins our Avengers! https://t.co/cJHnjaYvSW

Jane Foster taking up the mantle of Thor is not a new concept; it’s been explored in comic books before, which the game draws its inspiration from. Even the next Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, will explore the very same concept.

In fact, the trailer that revealed Mighty Thor follows similar story beats, though only loosely. For example, Mighty Thor has cancer in the comics, as does Jane Foster in Marvel's Avengers.

The semi-animated trailer revealed that Jane Foster did not come from the same universe. After teaming up with Loki and seemingly defeating a deranged Odin, she was inexplicably transported to the universe where Marvel's Avengers takes place.

Zehra Fazal will voice Mighty Thor in Marvel's Avengers. Her past work includes Voltron: Legendary Defender, Halo, and Bluebird in Young Justice: Outsiders.

Unfortunately, nothing about how Mighty Thor will play was revealed in the trailer. Instead, Square Enix's developer post showcased concept art of costumes for Jane Foster that will appear in-game. These include:

1) Mighty Thor outfit

Inspired by Jane Foster's alias Valkyrie, Thor #1 (2014) (Image via Square Enix)

2) Valkyrie outfit

Inspired by Jane Foster's alias Valkyrie, Thor #1 (2014) (Image via Square Enix)

2) Thordis outfit

Inspired by Jane Foster's outfit from What If? #10 (1977) (Image via Square Enix)

Mighty Thor will have all the amenities that heroes get in the game. Considering that Jane Foster wields Mjolnir in combat, it stands to reason that she’ll play similarly to Thor. Hopefully it’ll be a fresh and unique take on what Mjolnir can do rather than a copy of Thor’s playstyle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far