Which comics are part of Marvel's Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza? Details explored

Marvel's Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza is back, and you will get some of the best comic books the publisher has to offer this time around. The Halloween celebrations are going to be extra special in 2022. Fans can visit their local comic book stores on October 29 to buy copies starring several promising characters and storylines. Additionally, the Halloween celebrations will also mark a few more entry points for newcomers.

Let's take a look at the copies that will be part of this fun-filled event.

Exploring the Marvel titles in the upcoming Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza

1) Amazing Spider-Man #88

Amazing Spider-Man #88 (Image via Marvel)

The title is a thrilling new addition to the web-slinger's rogue gallery. The storyline has been created by Zeb Wells, and it features beautiful artwork by Michael Dowling. The cover art can be credited to Arthur Adams. Amazing Spider-Man #88 will see the debut of the red-skinned villain Queen Goblin who will definitely bring something new to the plot.

2) Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 (Image via Marvel)

This cheerful title shows the real bond between the genius Moon Girl and the red-skinned Dinosaur who is teleported from a pre-historic past to the present day. Young readers will surely love the book because the themes are portrayed quite beautifully. The issue is written by Amy Reeder and Brandon Montclare, and illustrated by Natacha Bustos. The cover art is by Reeder.

3) Strange Academy #3

Strange Academy #3 (Image via Marvel)

This comic book features the first school where young sorcerers from all around the world are given the opportunity to learn the mystic arts. The story will also present Doyle Dormammu, the son of Dormammu, who is one of the first students at the Strange Academy. For people residing in New Orleans, the place is nothing new, but the students at the academy have a lot to discover. The story of Strange Academy #3 has been expertly crafted by Skottie Young, and Humberto Ramos completed the artwork for the entire issue.

4) Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 (Image via Marvel)

Doctor Aphra is back, and this time she will be seen with a new team that has come together for a new mission. Aphra has found a team of treasure hunters to help her find the cursed treasure of Vaale. As it happens, Doctor Aphra is the first Star Wars character to get her own independent comic book series. The comic book credits Alyssa Wong as the lead writer, Marika Cresta as the artist, and Valentina Remenar as the cover artist.

The preparation for the upcoming Halloween celebrations is already underway, and there is no doubt that fans are in for quite the treat this year.

