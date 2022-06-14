How can Miles Morales' Spider-Man defeat The Spot in 'Across the Spider-Verse'? Powers compared

We recently got the news that The Spot will be the villain in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie. To be voiced by Jason Schwartzman (famous for Scott Pilgrim vs the World), the film will showcase this interdimensional villain duking out with Miles Morales' Spider-Man.

In a photo released from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's seen that Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy's Spider-Gwen are fighting the dotted villain in an environment that looks quite multiversal. The photo also sees Miles kicking The Spot in one of his spots, but his leg just goes through it.

This begs the question about how Miles will defeat The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Comparing The Spot and Miles Morales' powers from fight teased between them in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

The Spot is very much an unknown Spider-Man villain. While he has primarily shared the panels in the comics with Peter Parker, there have been occasions where he has fought Miles. The most famous rendition of The Spot, though, has been his involvement in Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

His inclusion in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is quite the intriguing choice, and we can't wait to see how that turns out.

The Spot

The Spot seen in Marvel media (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Spot's real name is Dr Johnathon Ohnn. He graduated M.I.T. and was roommates with Quentin Beck, aka the Mysterio.

Ohnn is a brilliant scientist and was hired by Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin, to develop a portal for him that could replicate the powers of the vigilante The Cloak. The latter uses the Darkforce Dimension to teleport people from one place to another.

Ohnn successfully uses the city's powers, but ultimately the portal starts destabilizing as the energy becomes too much. Not wanting to lose this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Ohnn steps through the portal and finds himself surrounded by countless dimensions.

He finds the original portal and steps out of it to find himself covered in interdimensional spots. He then takes up the villainous name of The Spot.

The Spot taking on Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Spot has the powers of being able to throw his spots and teleport his opponents to a completely different dimension or location. He even uses the spots to travel to places himself.

Ohnn is also seemingly immortal as he is seen to be speaking even after his head is cut off.

Miles Morales

Miles Morales will return to the big screen soon (Image via Marvel Comics)

Now we come to Miles Morales, the star of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the comics, he has a reasonably similar origin to Peter Parker, where he gets bitten by a spider after his universe's Peter Parker dies.

After the arrest of Norman Osborn and two months after Parker's death, a group of thieves breaks into Osborn Industries, and a radioactive spider crawls into one of their bags.

Miles visits his uncle, Aaron Davis, The Prowler, against his parent's wishes. It's here that the spider bites Miles.

Miles discovers that he now has superhuman abilities and a little more. He can still climb walls, has enhanced healing, has Spider-Sense, and can shoot webs, but there is a little pizazz added here too.

Miles Morales from a comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Miles also has the Venom shock ability. He can use these powers to leave out an electric blast from his body. He also can camouflage and practically turn invisible.

How will Miles defeat The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Defeating The Spot is challenging but not impossible. While he practically can't die and incapacitating him can be quite the task, Miles will have to beat him at his own game.

In the second encounter between Spider-Man and The Spot, Peter made sure that Ohnn would throw enough of his spots to the point that he won't be able to use his powers. All Miles has to make sure to do here is to make Ohnn use all of his interdimensional spots, and he will emerge as the victor.

We are not sure if this tactic will be implemented here, but you can check out the film when it releases on June 2, 2023.

