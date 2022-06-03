Following Spider-Man Remasted, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales also headed to PC this year

It’s a double bonanza for PC gamers as two back-to-back Insomniac hits, Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, are heading to PC in quick succession this year.

While all eyes were set on the PC port announcement of the 2018 PlayStation title, the PlayStation blog mentioned that it’s not one, but both of the superhero titles coming to PC. Spider-Man Remastered is slated for an August 12, 2022 release.

However, Miles Morales does not yet have an exact release date. Sony has revealed the launch window for the title, which is Fall 2022.

Miles Morales was originally released along with the PlayStation 5 console in November 2020. Developed initially as an expansion and an enhancement to Spider-Man (2018), Miles Morales soon sprawled into its own standalone title, stated by its developer studio, Insomniac, as “the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe.”

The port comes from Nixxes Software, the studio that joined PlayStation Studios in 2021. Ryan Schneider, the Head of Franchise Strategy & Studio Relations of Insomniac Games, mentioned,

“We’re grateful to our PlayStation Studios partner studio Nixxes Software for fully optimizing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC. Our production team has been thrilled with Nixxes’ collaborative spirit and commitment to quality.”

Jurjen Katsman, Nixxes’ Founder and Senior Director of Development, stated,

“I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring. It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer.”

They added,

“Our team has always been big fans of the work from Insomniac and partnering with them to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC in the best way we can is something we are incredibly excited about.”

The blog does not go into too many details regarding the technical details of the PC ports. However, both games on PC will have mouse and keyboard support along with additional standard PC-specific features such as adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections, with more features and details to be announced later.

With Spider-Man 2 releasing next year, PC gamers can prepare by delving into the Spidey-verse through two incredible open-world action games from Insomniac. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be releasing on PC in fall this year.

