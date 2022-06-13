Who is Marvel's Spot? Comic origin explored amid Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse announcement

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has found its main villain in The Spot, who will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman in the upcoming film. The character, described as Miles Morales' most deadly foe yet, will make his cinematic debut on June 2, 2023, in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

With the announcement of Spot as the major antagonist, it appears that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will veer towards its interdimensional villains. A relatively unknown villain in the comics, his debut here will undoubtedly make fans wonder about this character.

But not to worry since we've got you covered on that front. Here's everything you need to know about the character.

Exploring Spot's origins in the light of the announcement of his appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Photo of the supervillain (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Spot was created by Al Milgram and Herb Trimpe. The supervillain first appeared in Peter Parker,The Spectactular Spider-Man #98 which released back in January 1985. Dr. Johnathon Ohnn is his real name, and he will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

According to Fandom, Johnathon Ohnn is quite the gifted scientist who earned his doctorate from M.I.T. He was even roommates with Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. Ohnn was hired by the Kingpin to duplicate the powers of Cloak, a superhero who can teleport people by entering the Darkforce Dimension.

Photo of the Spot (Image via Marvel Comics)

Ohnn was successful in doing so, however the power of it was so great that the portal destabilized. Not wanting to lose this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Ohnn stepped into the portal and passed out from its immense power.

He awoke to find himself floating in a dimension that he mistook for the Darkforce Dimension. However, after realizing that the portal had destabilized him and transported him to a different dimension, he soon discovered himself surrounded by a million such portals.

Following this, he discovered the initial portal that transported him to the dimension and managed to escape. When Ohnn returned to his lab, he discovered that his body had changed significantly. His body was covered with holes, which he figured were portals to other dimensions. This singular event led to the creation of the supervillain known as The Spot.

Photo of the supervillain (Image via Marvel Comics)

The supervillain possesses the power of teleportation and can use the spots on his body as a passageway through them. He can even throw spots like projectiles and transport his enemies to a completely different place. Ohnn can use them to transport himself too and travel far distances.

In the comics, he has even demonstrated the ability to speak after having his head severed. He has fought Spider-Man dozens of times and has even proven to be loyal to the Kingpin. Ohnn has also had his own supervillain group called Spider-Man: Revenge Squad and has teamed up with the likes of Mister Negative as well.

With his inclusion in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we can undoubtedly expect some interdimensional shenanigans. Jason Schwartzman as his voice is also an interesting casting choice, and we can't wait to see where it goes from here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2, 2023.

