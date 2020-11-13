Spider-Man: Miles Morales ft Into the Spider-Verse's background score is the best thing you'll see on the internet today

Players love to check out the soundtrack of games, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales ft Into the Spider-Verse on the PS5 is no different.

An online artist called Dallience has come up with a banger of an edit, where Spider-Man: Miles Morales has never looked better.

Featuring What's up Danger, the famous track by Blackway & Black Caviar from 2018's animated smash hit, Into the Spider-Verse, the video shows 50 seconds of pure bliss, as Miles Morales takes to the skies and slings his way across the gorgeous skyline of New York:

Playing with movie music in the background just hits different on god.

The clip has proved to be a major hit with fans online. It has already raked in more than 50k likes and an additional 12k retweets, as fans couldn't seem to get enough of the best of both worlds.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Into The Spider-Verse is winning hearts online

Into the Spider-Verse is one of the most critically-acclaimed on-screen adaptations based on Peter Parker's protege, Miles Morales.

A coming-of-age story replete with sentiment and action, the film became a major box-office success. It also won numerous accolades, including the highly-coveted Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Another reason why the film was a major hit with the masses was its infectious soundtrack, which featured earworms such as Post Malone and Swae Lee's Sunflower, Jaden Smith's Way Up, and, of course, What's Up Danger.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a strong connection to the themes and motifs visible in Into the Spider-Verse, as the PS5 exclusive has been receiving rave reviews ever since its official launch on Sony's next-generation console.

Fans can also look forward to an exclusive Into the Spider-Verse-inspired suit in the game, as they take on the role of Miles Morales as he juggles between his personal struggles and the responsibility of becoming Spider-Man.

Soon after Dallience's clip went viral, several from the online community responded, including eminent game journalist Geoff Keighley, who retweeted the post:

Users can check out some of the other reactions online, as excited fans marveled at the wholesomeness of the clip:

With his recent edit, Dallience not only paid homage to an iconic 'leap of faith' scene, which holds immense significance for fans of Miles Morales, but also ended up winning over the internet, who continue to marvel at how perfect the game looks, including an iconic soundtrack.

Note: Spider-Man: Miles Morales is officially out on the PS4 and PS5.